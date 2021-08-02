Corporate Clothing Market 2021 Overview, Manufacturing Analysis, Development Status, Competitive Analysis to 2027 | VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group

“

The report titled Global Corporate Clothing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Corporate Clothing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Corporate Clothing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Corporate Clothing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Corporate Clothing market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Corporate Clothing report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Corporate Clothing report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Corporate Clothing market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Corporate Clothing market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Corporate Clothing market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Corporate Clothing market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Corporate Clothing market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: VF Corporation, Williamson Dickie, Fristads Kansas Group, Aramark, Alsico, Adolphe Lafont, Carhartt, Cintas, UniFirst, G&K Services, Sioen, Engelbert Strauss, Hultafors Group, Johnsons Apparelmaster, Aditya Birla, Van Puijenbroek Textiel, Dura-Wear, China Garments, Provogue, Wokdiwei, Aoruina, Würth Modyf, Yihe, Lantian Hewu

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Workwear

Corporate Workwear

Uniforms



Market Segmentation by Application:

Manufacturing Industry

Service Industry

Mining Industry

Agriculture&Forestry Industry

Others



The Corporate Clothing Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Corporate Clothing market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Corporate Clothing market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Corporate Clothing market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Corporate Clothing industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Corporate Clothing market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Corporate Clothing market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Corporate Clothing market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Corporate Clothing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Corporate Clothing Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Corporate Clothing Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Corporate Clothing Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Corporate Clothing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Corporate Clothing Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Corporate Clothing Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Corporate Clothing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Corporate Clothing Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Corporate Clothing Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Corporate Clothing Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Corporate Clothing Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Corporate Clothing Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Clothing Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Corporate Clothing Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Corporate Clothing Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 General Workwear

4.1.3 Corporate Workwear

4.1.4 Uniforms

4.2 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Corporate Clothing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Manufacturing Industry

5.1.3 Service Industry

5.1.4 Mining Industry

5.1.5 Agriculture&Forestry Industry

5.1.6 Others

5.2 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Corporate Clothing Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 VF Corporation

6.1.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.1.2 VF Corporation Overview

6.1.3 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 VF Corporation Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.1.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments

6.2 Williamson Dickie

6.2.1 Williamson Dickie Corporation Information

6.2.2 Williamson Dickie Overview

6.2.3 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Williamson Dickie Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.2.5 Williamson Dickie Recent Developments

6.3 Fristads Kansas Group

6.3.1 Fristads Kansas Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Fristads Kansas Group Overview

6.3.3 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Fristads Kansas Group Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.3.5 Fristads Kansas Group Recent Developments

6.4 Aramark

6.4.1 Aramark Corporation Information

6.4.2 Aramark Overview

6.4.3 Aramark Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Aramark Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.4.5 Aramark Recent Developments

6.5 Alsico

6.5.1 Alsico Corporation Information

6.5.2 Alsico Overview

6.5.3 Alsico Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Alsico Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.5.5 Alsico Recent Developments

6.6 Adolphe Lafont

6.6.1 Adolphe Lafont Corporation Information

6.6.2 Adolphe Lafont Overview

6.6.3 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Adolphe Lafont Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.6.5 Adolphe Lafont Recent Developments

6.7 Carhartt

6.7.1 Carhartt Corporation Information

6.7.2 Carhartt Overview

6.7.3 Carhartt Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Carhartt Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.7.5 Carhartt Recent Developments

6.8 Cintas

6.8.1 Cintas Corporation Information

6.8.2 Cintas Overview

6.8.3 Cintas Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Cintas Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.8.5 Cintas Recent Developments

6.9 UniFirst

6.9.1 UniFirst Corporation Information

6.9.2 UniFirst Overview

6.9.3 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 UniFirst Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.9.5 UniFirst Recent Developments

6.10 G&K Services

6.10.1 G&K Services Corporation Information

6.10.2 G&K Services Overview

6.10.3 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 G&K Services Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.10.5 G&K Services Recent Developments

6.11 Sioen

6.11.1 Sioen Corporation Information

6.11.2 Sioen Overview

6.11.3 Sioen Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Sioen Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.11.5 Sioen Recent Developments

6.12 Engelbert Strauss

6.12.1 Engelbert Strauss Corporation Information

6.12.2 Engelbert Strauss Overview

6.12.3 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Engelbert Strauss Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.12.5 Engelbert Strauss Recent Developments

6.13 Hultafors Group

6.13.1 Hultafors Group Corporation Information

6.13.2 Hultafors Group Overview

6.13.3 Hultafors Group Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Hultafors Group Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.13.5 Hultafors Group Recent Developments

6.14 Johnsons Apparelmaster

6.14.1 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporation Information

6.14.2 Johnsons Apparelmaster Overview

6.14.3 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Johnsons Apparelmaster Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.14.5 Johnsons Apparelmaster Recent Developments

6.15 Aditya Birla

6.15.1 Aditya Birla Corporation Information

6.15.2 Aditya Birla Overview

6.15.3 Aditya Birla Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Aditya Birla Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.15.5 Aditya Birla Recent Developments

6.16 Van Puijenbroek Textiel

6.16.1 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporation Information

6.16.2 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Overview

6.16.3 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.16.5 Van Puijenbroek Textiel Recent Developments

6.17 Dura-Wear

6.17.1 Dura-Wear Corporation Information

6.17.2 Dura-Wear Overview

6.17.3 Dura-Wear Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Dura-Wear Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.17.5 Dura-Wear Recent Developments

6.18 China Garments

6.18.1 China Garments Corporation Information

6.18.2 China Garments Overview

6.18.3 China Garments Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.18.4 China Garments Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.18.5 China Garments Recent Developments

6.19 Provogue

6.19.1 Provogue Corporation Information

6.19.2 Provogue Overview

6.19.3 Provogue Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Provogue Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.19.5 Provogue Recent Developments

6.20 Wokdiwei

6.20.1 Wokdiwei Corporation Information

6.20.2 Wokdiwei Overview

6.20.3 Wokdiwei Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Wokdiwei Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.20.5 Wokdiwei Recent Developments

6.21 Aoruina

6.21.1 Aoruina Corporation Information

6.21.2 Aoruina Overview

6.21.3 Aoruina Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Aoruina Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.21.5 Aoruina Recent Developments

6.22 Würth Modyf

6.22.1 Würth Modyf Corporation Information

6.22.2 Würth Modyf Overview

6.22.3 Würth Modyf Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.22.4 Würth Modyf Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.22.5 Würth Modyf Recent Developments

6.23 Yihe

6.23.1 Yihe Corporation Information

6.23.2 Yihe Overview

6.23.3 Yihe Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.23.4 Yihe Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.23.5 Yihe Recent Developments

6.24 Lantian Hewu

6.24.1 Lantian Hewu Corporation Information

6.24.2 Lantian Hewu Overview

6.24.3 Lantian Hewu Corporate Clothing Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.24.4 Lantian Hewu Corporate Clothing Product Description

6.24.5 Lantian Hewu Recent Developments

7 United States Corporate Clothing Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Corporate Clothing Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Corporate Clothing Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Corporate Clothing Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Corporate Clothing Industry Value Chain

9.2 Corporate Clothing Upstream Market

9.3 Corporate Clothing Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Corporate Clothing Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

