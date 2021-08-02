Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market 2027 Growth Prospects, Key Trends, COVID-19 Business Impact and Future Scenario 2021-2027 | L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble

“
The report titled Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Online Beauty and Personal Care Products report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Online Beauty and Personal Care Products report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
L’Oreal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Amore Pacific, Avon, Johnson & Johnson, Kao, Chanel, LVMH, Coty, Clarins, Natura Cosmeticos, Revlon, Pechoin, Philips, JALA Group, FLYCO, Shanghai Jawha
Market Segmentation by Product:
Skin Care, Hair Care, Color Cosmetics, Fragrances, Oral Hygiene Products, Bath and Shower Products, Male Grooming Products, Deodorants, Baby and Child Care Products, Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Luxury/Pharmarcy Market, Mass Market
The Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Skin Care
1.2.3 Hair Care
1.2.4 Color Cosmetics
1.2.5 Fragrances
1.2.6 Oral Hygiene Products
1.2.7 Bath and Shower Products
1.2.8 Male Grooming Products
1.2.9 Deodorants
1.2.10 Baby and Child Care Products
1.2.11 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Luxury/Pharmarcy Market
1.3.3 Mass Market
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 L’Oreal
11.1.1 L’Oreal Corporation Information
11.1.2 L’Oreal Overview
11.1.3 L’Oreal Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 L’Oreal Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.1.5 L’Oreal Recent Developments
11.2 Unilever
11.2.1 Unilever Corporation Information
11.2.2 Unilever Overview
11.2.3 Unilever Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 Unilever Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.2.5 Unilever Recent Developments
11.3 Procter & Gamble
11.3.1 Procter & Gamble Corporation Information
11.3.2 Procter & Gamble Overview
11.3.3 Procter & Gamble Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Procter & Gamble Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.3.5 Procter & Gamble Recent Developments
11.4 Estee Lauder
11.4.1 Estee Lauder Corporation Information
11.4.2 Estee Lauder Overview
11.4.3 Estee Lauder Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 Estee Lauder Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.4.5 Estee Lauder Recent Developments
11.5 Shiseido
11.5.1 Shiseido Corporation Information
11.5.2 Shiseido Overview
11.5.3 Shiseido Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Shiseido Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.5.5 Shiseido Recent Developments
11.6 Beiersdorf
11.6.1 Beiersdorf Corporation Information
11.6.2 Beiersdorf Overview
11.6.3 Beiersdorf Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 Beiersdorf Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.6.5 Beiersdorf Recent Developments
11.7 Amore Pacific
11.7.1 Amore Pacific Corporation Information
11.7.2 Amore Pacific Overview
11.7.3 Amore Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 Amore Pacific Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.7.5 Amore Pacific Recent Developments
11.8 Avon
11.8.1 Avon Corporation Information
11.8.2 Avon Overview
11.8.3 Avon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Avon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.8.5 Avon Recent Developments
11.9 Johnson & Johnson
11.9.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information
11.9.2 Johnson & Johnson Overview
11.9.3 Johnson & Johnson Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 Johnson & Johnson Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.9.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Developments
11.10 Kao
11.10.1 Kao Corporation Information
11.10.2 Kao Overview
11.10.3 Kao Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 Kao Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.10.5 Kao Recent Developments
11.11 Chanel
11.11.1 Chanel Corporation Information
11.11.2 Chanel Overview
11.11.3 Chanel Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Chanel Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.11.5 Chanel Recent Developments
11.12 LVMH
11.12.1 LVMH Corporation Information
11.12.2 LVMH Overview
11.12.3 LVMH Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 LVMH Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.12.5 LVMH Recent Developments
11.13 Coty
11.13.1 Coty Corporation Information
11.13.2 Coty Overview
11.13.3 Coty Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Coty Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.13.5 Coty Recent Developments
11.14 Clarins
11.14.1 Clarins Corporation Information
11.14.2 Clarins Overview
11.14.3 Clarins Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Clarins Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.14.5 Clarins Recent Developments
11.15 Natura Cosmeticos
11.15.1 Natura Cosmeticos Corporation Information
11.15.2 Natura Cosmeticos Overview
11.15.3 Natura Cosmeticos Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 Natura Cosmeticos Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.15.5 Natura Cosmeticos Recent Developments
11.16 Revlon
11.16.1 Revlon Corporation Information
11.16.2 Revlon Overview
11.16.3 Revlon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Revlon Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.16.5 Revlon Recent Developments
11.17 Pechoin
11.17.1 Pechoin Corporation Information
11.17.2 Pechoin Overview
11.17.3 Pechoin Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Pechoin Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.17.5 Pechoin Recent Developments
11.18 Philips
11.18.1 Philips Corporation Information
11.18.2 Philips Overview
11.18.3 Philips Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Philips Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.18.5 Philips Recent Developments
11.19 JALA Group
11.19.1 JALA Group Corporation Information
11.19.2 JALA Group Overview
11.19.3 JALA Group Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 JALA Group Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.19.5 JALA Group Recent Developments
11.20 FLYCO
11.20.1 FLYCO Corporation Information
11.20.2 FLYCO Overview
11.20.3 FLYCO Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 FLYCO Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.20.5 FLYCO Recent Developments
11.21 Shanghai Jawha
11.21.1 Shanghai Jawha Corporation Information
11.21.2 Shanghai Jawha Overview
11.21.3 Shanghai Jawha Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Shanghai Jawha Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Product Description
11.21.5 Shanghai Jawha Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Production Mode & Process
12.4 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Sales Channels
12.4.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Distributors
12.5 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Industry Trends
13.2 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Drivers
13.3 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Challenges
13.4 Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Online Beauty and Personal Care Products Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
”