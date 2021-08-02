Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Opportunities, Regional Trends and Industry Analysis 2021-2027 | Aegion Corporation, Granite Construction, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)

“
The report titled Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Aegion Corporation, Granite Construction, Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR), Norditube Technologies, Perma-Liner Industries, Ashimori Industry, IMPREG, LMK Technologies, Reline Group, SAERTEX MultiCom, Sekisui Americas SPR, CIPP Corporation, PMPS Liner Technology, Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung, Trelleborg
Market Segmentation by Product:
Inversion Type, Pull-in Type
Market Segmentation by Application:
Municipalities and Utilities, Industrial, Others
The Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Inversion Type
1.2.3 Pull-in Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Municipalities and Utilities
1.3.3 Industrial
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Production
2.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Aegion Corporation
12.1.1 Aegion Corporation Corporation Information
12.1.2 Aegion Corporation Overview
12.1.3 Aegion Corporation Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Aegion Corporation Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.1.5 Aegion Corporation Recent Developments
12.2 Granite Construction
12.2.1 Granite Construction Corporation Information
12.2.2 Granite Construction Overview
12.2.3 Granite Construction Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Granite Construction Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.2.5 Granite Construction Recent Developments
12.3 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR)
12.3.1 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Corporation Information
12.3.2 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Overview
12.3.3 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.3.5 Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) Recent Developments
12.4 Norditube Technologies
12.4.1 Norditube Technologies Corporation Information
12.4.2 Norditube Technologies Overview
12.4.3 Norditube Technologies Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Norditube Technologies Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.4.5 Norditube Technologies Recent Developments
12.5 Perma-Liner Industries
12.5.1 Perma-Liner Industries Corporation Information
12.5.2 Perma-Liner Industries Overview
12.5.3 Perma-Liner Industries Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Perma-Liner Industries Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.5.5 Perma-Liner Industries Recent Developments
12.6 Ashimori Industry
12.6.1 Ashimori Industry Corporation Information
12.6.2 Ashimori Industry Overview
12.6.3 Ashimori Industry Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Ashimori Industry Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.6.5 Ashimori Industry Recent Developments
12.7 IMPREG
12.7.1 IMPREG Corporation Information
12.7.2 IMPREG Overview
12.7.3 IMPREG Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 IMPREG Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.7.5 IMPREG Recent Developments
12.8 LMK Technologies
12.8.1 LMK Technologies Corporation Information
12.8.2 LMK Technologies Overview
12.8.3 LMK Technologies Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 LMK Technologies Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.8.5 LMK Technologies Recent Developments
12.9 Reline Group
12.9.1 Reline Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Reline Group Overview
12.9.3 Reline Group Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Reline Group Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.9.5 Reline Group Recent Developments
12.10 SAERTEX MultiCom
12.10.1 SAERTEX MultiCom Corporation Information
12.10.2 SAERTEX MultiCom Overview
12.10.3 SAERTEX MultiCom Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 SAERTEX MultiCom Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.10.5 SAERTEX MultiCom Recent Developments
12.11 Sekisui Americas SPR
12.11.1 Sekisui Americas SPR Corporation Information
12.11.2 Sekisui Americas SPR Overview
12.11.3 Sekisui Americas SPR Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Sekisui Americas SPR Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.11.5 Sekisui Americas SPR Recent Developments
12.12 CIPP Corporation
12.12.1 CIPP Corporation Corporation Information
12.12.2 CIPP Corporation Overview
12.12.3 CIPP Corporation Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 CIPP Corporation Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.12.5 CIPP Corporation Recent Developments
12.13 PMPS Liner Technology
12.13.1 PMPS Liner Technology Corporation Information
12.13.2 PMPS Liner Technology Overview
12.13.3 PMPS Liner Technology Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 PMPS Liner Technology Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.13.5 PMPS Liner Technology Recent Developments
12.14 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung
12.14.1 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung Corporation Information
12.14.2 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung Overview
12.14.3 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.14.5 Rainer Kiel Kanalsanierung Recent Developments
12.15 Trelleborg
12.15.1 Trelleborg Corporation Information
12.15.2 Trelleborg Overview
12.15.3 Trelleborg Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Trelleborg Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Product Description
12.15.5 Trelleborg Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Distributors
13.5 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Industry Trends
14.2 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Drivers
14.3 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Challenges
14.4 Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Cured-In-Place Pipe (CIPP) Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
