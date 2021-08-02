Ski Apparel Market 2021 By Regional Statistics, CAGR, Trend & Growth Forecast To 2027 | Lafuma, Decathlon, Bogner

“

The report titled Global Ski Apparel Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Ski Apparel market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Ski Apparel market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Ski Apparel market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Ski Apparel market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Ski Apparel report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Ski Apparel report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Ski Apparel market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Ski Apparel market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Ski Apparel market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Ski Apparel market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Ski Apparel market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lafuma, Decathlon, Bogner, Peak Performance, Helly Hansen, Quiksilver, Amer Sports, Bergans, Kjus, Halti, Rossignol, Patagonia, Mountain Warehouse, Columbia, NORTHLAND, The North Face, Phenix, Goldwin, Volcom, Descente, Head, Schoeffel, Salewa, Burton, Karbon, Spyder, O’Neill, One Way Sport, ARMADA, Nitro

Market Segmentation by Product:

Insulated shell, Softshell, Hard shell, Fleece, Pants

Market Segmentation by Application:

Ski Players esp. Ski Lovers, Ski Leasing Companies and Ski Resorts

The Ski Apparel Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Ski Apparel market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Ski Apparel market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Ski Apparel market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Ski Apparel industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Ski Apparel market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Ski Apparel market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Ski Apparel market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Ski Apparel Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Ski Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Insulated shell

1.2.3 Softshell

1.2.4 Hard shell

1.2.5 Fleece

1.2.6 Pants

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Ski Apparel Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Ski Players esp. Ski Lovers

1.3.3 Ski Leasing Companies and Ski Resorts

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Ski Apparel Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Ski Apparel Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Ski Apparel Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Ski Apparel Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Ski Apparel Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Ski Apparel Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Ski Apparel Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Ski Apparel Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Ski Apparel Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ski Apparel Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Ski Apparel Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Ski Apparel Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Ski Apparel Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Ski Apparel Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Ski Apparel Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Ski Apparel Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Ski Apparel Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Ski Apparel Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Ski Apparel Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Ski Apparel Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Ski Apparel Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Ski Apparel Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Ski Apparel Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Ski Apparel Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Ski Apparel Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Ski Apparel Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Ski Apparel Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Ski Apparel Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Ski Apparel Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Ski Apparel Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Ski Apparel Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Ski Apparel Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Ski Apparel Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Ski Apparel Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Ski Apparel Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Ski Apparel Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Ski Apparel Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Ski Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Ski Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Ski Apparel Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Ski Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Ski Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Ski Apparel Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Ski Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Ski Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Ski Apparel Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Ski Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Ski Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Ski Apparel Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Ski Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Ski Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Ski Apparel Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Ski Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Ski Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Ski Apparel Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Ski Apparel Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Ski Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Ski Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Ski Apparel Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Ski Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Ski Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Ski Apparel Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Ski Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Ski Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Ski Apparel Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Lafuma

11.1.1 Lafuma Corporation Information

11.1.2 Lafuma Overview

11.1.3 Lafuma Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Lafuma Ski Apparel Product Description

11.1.5 Lafuma Recent Developments

11.2 Decathlon

11.2.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

11.2.2 Decathlon Overview

11.2.3 Decathlon Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 Decathlon Ski Apparel Product Description

11.2.5 Decathlon Recent Developments

11.3 Bogner

11.3.1 Bogner Corporation Information

11.3.2 Bogner Overview

11.3.3 Bogner Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Bogner Ski Apparel Product Description

11.3.5 Bogner Recent Developments

11.4 Peak Performance

11.4.1 Peak Performance Corporation Information

11.4.2 Peak Performance Overview

11.4.3 Peak Performance Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Peak Performance Ski Apparel Product Description

11.4.5 Peak Performance Recent Developments

11.5 Helly Hansen

11.5.1 Helly Hansen Corporation Information

11.5.2 Helly Hansen Overview

11.5.3 Helly Hansen Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Helly Hansen Ski Apparel Product Description

11.5.5 Helly Hansen Recent Developments

11.6 Quiksilver

11.6.1 Quiksilver Corporation Information

11.6.2 Quiksilver Overview

11.6.3 Quiksilver Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Quiksilver Ski Apparel Product Description

11.6.5 Quiksilver Recent Developments

11.7 Amer Sports

11.7.1 Amer Sports Corporation Information

11.7.2 Amer Sports Overview

11.7.3 Amer Sports Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Amer Sports Ski Apparel Product Description

11.7.5 Amer Sports Recent Developments

11.8 Bergans

11.8.1 Bergans Corporation Information

11.8.2 Bergans Overview

11.8.3 Bergans Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Bergans Ski Apparel Product Description

11.8.5 Bergans Recent Developments

11.9 Kjus

11.9.1 Kjus Corporation Information

11.9.2 Kjus Overview

11.9.3 Kjus Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Kjus Ski Apparel Product Description

11.9.5 Kjus Recent Developments

11.10 Halti

11.10.1 Halti Corporation Information

11.10.2 Halti Overview

11.10.3 Halti Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Halti Ski Apparel Product Description

11.10.5 Halti Recent Developments

11.11 Rossignol

11.11.1 Rossignol Corporation Information

11.11.2 Rossignol Overview

11.11.3 Rossignol Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Rossignol Ski Apparel Product Description

11.11.5 Rossignol Recent Developments

11.12 Patagonia

11.12.1 Patagonia Corporation Information

11.12.2 Patagonia Overview

11.12.3 Patagonia Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Patagonia Ski Apparel Product Description

11.12.5 Patagonia Recent Developments

11.13 Mountain Warehouse

11.13.1 Mountain Warehouse Corporation Information

11.13.2 Mountain Warehouse Overview

11.13.3 Mountain Warehouse Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Mountain Warehouse Ski Apparel Product Description

11.13.5 Mountain Warehouse Recent Developments

11.14 Columbia

11.14.1 Columbia Corporation Information

11.14.2 Columbia Overview

11.14.3 Columbia Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Columbia Ski Apparel Product Description

11.14.5 Columbia Recent Developments

11.15 NORTHLAND

11.15.1 NORTHLAND Corporation Information

11.15.2 NORTHLAND Overview

11.15.3 NORTHLAND Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 NORTHLAND Ski Apparel Product Description

11.15.5 NORTHLAND Recent Developments

11.16 The North Face

11.16.1 The North Face Corporation Information

11.16.2 The North Face Overview

11.16.3 The North Face Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 The North Face Ski Apparel Product Description

11.16.5 The North Face Recent Developments

11.17 Phenix

11.17.1 Phenix Corporation Information

11.17.2 Phenix Overview

11.17.3 Phenix Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Phenix Ski Apparel Product Description

11.17.5 Phenix Recent Developments

11.18 Goldwin

11.18.1 Goldwin Corporation Information

11.18.2 Goldwin Overview

11.18.3 Goldwin Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Goldwin Ski Apparel Product Description

11.18.5 Goldwin Recent Developments

11.19 Volcom

11.19.1 Volcom Corporation Information

11.19.2 Volcom Overview

11.19.3 Volcom Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 Volcom Ski Apparel Product Description

11.19.5 Volcom Recent Developments

11.20 Descente

11.20.1 Descente Corporation Information

11.20.2 Descente Overview

11.20.3 Descente Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.20.4 Descente Ski Apparel Product Description

11.20.5 Descente Recent Developments

11.21 Head

11.21.1 Head Corporation Information

11.21.2 Head Overview

11.21.3 Head Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.21.4 Head Ski Apparel Product Description

11.21.5 Head Recent Developments

11.22 Schoeffel

11.22.1 Schoeffel Corporation Information

11.22.2 Schoeffel Overview

11.22.3 Schoeffel Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.22.4 Schoeffel Ski Apparel Product Description

11.22.5 Schoeffel Recent Developments

11.23 Salewa

11.23.1 Salewa Corporation Information

11.23.2 Salewa Overview

11.23.3 Salewa Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.23.4 Salewa Ski Apparel Product Description

11.23.5 Salewa Recent Developments

11.24 Burton

11.24.1 Burton Corporation Information

11.24.2 Burton Overview

11.24.3 Burton Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.24.4 Burton Ski Apparel Product Description

11.24.5 Burton Recent Developments

11.25 Karbon

11.25.1 Karbon Corporation Information

11.25.2 Karbon Overview

11.25.3 Karbon Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.25.4 Karbon Ski Apparel Product Description

11.25.5 Karbon Recent Developments

11.26 Spyder

11.26.1 Spyder Corporation Information

11.26.2 Spyder Overview

11.26.3 Spyder Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.26.4 Spyder Ski Apparel Product Description

11.26.5 Spyder Recent Developments

11.27 O’Neill

11.27.1 O’Neill Corporation Information

11.27.2 O’Neill Overview

11.27.3 O’Neill Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.27.4 O’Neill Ski Apparel Product Description

11.27.5 O’Neill Recent Developments

11.28 One Way Sport

11.28.1 One Way Sport Corporation Information

11.28.2 One Way Sport Overview

11.28.3 One Way Sport Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.28.4 One Way Sport Ski Apparel Product Description

11.28.5 One Way Sport Recent Developments

11.29 ARMADA

11.29.1 ARMADA Corporation Information

11.29.2 ARMADA Overview

11.29.3 ARMADA Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.29.4 ARMADA Ski Apparel Product Description

11.29.5 ARMADA Recent Developments

11.30 Nitro

11.30.1 Nitro Corporation Information

11.30.2 Nitro Overview

11.30.3 Nitro Ski Apparel Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.30.4 Nitro Ski Apparel Product Description

11.30.5 Nitro Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Ski Apparel Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Ski Apparel Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Ski Apparel Production Mode & Process

12.4 Ski Apparel Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Ski Apparel Sales Channels

12.4.2 Ski Apparel Distributors

12.5 Ski Apparel Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Ski Apparel Industry Trends

13.2 Ski Apparel Market Drivers

13.3 Ski Apparel Market Challenges

13.4 Ski Apparel Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Ski Apparel Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

