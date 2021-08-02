Water Pumps Market Growth Evolution, Trends Innovation, Major Product Segment and Forecasts Report 2027 | Grundfos, Flowserve, Xylem

“

The report titled Global Water Pumps Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Water Pumps market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Water Pumps market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Water Pumps market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Water Pumps market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Water Pumps report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Water Pumps report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Water Pumps market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Water Pumps market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Water Pumps market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Water Pumps market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Water Pumps market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Grundfos, Flowserve, Xylem, KSB, Ebara, Sulzer, Pentair, WILO, Shanghai Kaiquan, East Pump, LianCheng Group, CNP, DBP, SHIMGE, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Goulds Pumps, Leo Group, Dayuan Pumps Industry

Market Segmentation by Product:

Centrifugal Pump, Diaphragm Pump, Reciprocating Pump, Rotary Pump

Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial, Household, Agricultural, Municipal, Others

The Water Pumps Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Water Pumps market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Water Pumps market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Water Pumps market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Water Pumps industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Water Pumps market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Water Pumps market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Water Pumps market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Water Pumps Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Centrifugal Pump

1.2.3 Diaphragm Pump

1.2.4 Reciprocating Pump

1.2.5 Rotary Pump

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Water Pumps Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Household

1.3.4 Agricultural

1.3.5 Municipal

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Water Pumps Production

2.1 Global Water Pumps Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Water Pumps Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Water Pumps Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Water Pumps Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Water Pumps Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Water Pumps Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Water Pumps Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Water Pumps Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Water Pumps Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Water Pumps Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Water Pumps Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Water Pumps Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Water Pumps Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Water Pumps Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Water Pumps Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Water Pumps Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Water Pumps Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Water Pumps Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Water Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Pumps Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Water Pumps Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Water Pumps Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Water Pumps Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Water Pumps Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Water Pumps Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Water Pumps Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Water Pumps Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Water Pumps Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Water Pumps Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Water Pumps Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Water Pumps Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Water Pumps Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Water Pumps Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Water Pumps Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Water Pumps Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Water Pumps Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Water Pumps Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Water Pumps Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Water Pumps Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Water Pumps Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Water Pumps Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Water Pumps Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Water Pumps Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Water Pumps Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Water Pumps Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Water Pumps Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Water Pumps Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Water Pumps Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Water Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Water Pumps Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Water Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Water Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Water Pumps Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Water Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Water Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Water Pumps Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Water Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Water Pumps Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Water Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Water Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Water Pumps Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Water Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Water Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Water Pumps Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Water Pumps Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Water Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Water Pumps Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Water Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Water Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Water Pumps Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Water Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Water Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Water Pumps Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Grundfos

12.1.1 Grundfos Corporation Information

12.1.2 Grundfos Overview

12.1.3 Grundfos Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Grundfos Water Pumps Product Description

12.1.5 Grundfos Recent Developments

12.2 Flowserve

12.2.1 Flowserve Corporation Information

12.2.2 Flowserve Overview

12.2.3 Flowserve Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Flowserve Water Pumps Product Description

12.2.5 Flowserve Recent Developments

12.3 Xylem

12.3.1 Xylem Corporation Information

12.3.2 Xylem Overview

12.3.3 Xylem Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Xylem Water Pumps Product Description

12.3.5 Xylem Recent Developments

12.4 KSB

12.4.1 KSB Corporation Information

12.4.2 KSB Overview

12.4.3 KSB Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 KSB Water Pumps Product Description

12.4.5 KSB Recent Developments

12.5 Ebara

12.5.1 Ebara Corporation Information

12.5.2 Ebara Overview

12.5.3 Ebara Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Ebara Water Pumps Product Description

12.5.5 Ebara Recent Developments

12.6 Sulzer

12.6.1 Sulzer Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sulzer Overview

12.6.3 Sulzer Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sulzer Water Pumps Product Description

12.6.5 Sulzer Recent Developments

12.7 Pentair

12.7.1 Pentair Corporation Information

12.7.2 Pentair Overview

12.7.3 Pentair Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Pentair Water Pumps Product Description

12.7.5 Pentair Recent Developments

12.8 WILO

12.8.1 WILO Corporation Information

12.8.2 WILO Overview

12.8.3 WILO Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 WILO Water Pumps Product Description

12.8.5 WILO Recent Developments

12.9 Shanghai Kaiquan

12.9.1 Shanghai Kaiquan Corporation Information

12.9.2 Shanghai Kaiquan Overview

12.9.3 Shanghai Kaiquan Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Shanghai Kaiquan Water Pumps Product Description

12.9.5 Shanghai Kaiquan Recent Developments

12.10 East Pump

12.10.1 East Pump Corporation Information

12.10.2 East Pump Overview

12.10.3 East Pump Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 East Pump Water Pumps Product Description

12.10.5 East Pump Recent Developments

12.11 LianCheng Group

12.11.1 LianCheng Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 LianCheng Group Overview

12.11.3 LianCheng Group Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 LianCheng Group Water Pumps Product Description

12.11.5 LianCheng Group Recent Developments

12.12 CNP

12.12.1 CNP Corporation Information

12.12.2 CNP Overview

12.12.3 CNP Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 CNP Water Pumps Product Description

12.12.5 CNP Recent Developments

12.13 DBP

12.13.1 DBP Corporation Information

12.13.2 DBP Overview

12.13.3 DBP Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 DBP Water Pumps Product Description

12.13.5 DBP Recent Developments

12.14 SHIMGE

12.14.1 SHIMGE Corporation Information

12.14.2 SHIMGE Overview

12.14.3 SHIMGE Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 SHIMGE Water Pumps Product Description

12.14.5 SHIMGE Recent Developments

12.15 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

12.15.1 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Corporation Information

12.15.2 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Overview

12.15.3 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Water Pumps Product Description

12.15.5 Kirloskar Brothers Ltd Recent Developments

12.16 Goulds Pumps

12.16.1 Goulds Pumps Corporation Information

12.16.2 Goulds Pumps Overview

12.16.3 Goulds Pumps Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Goulds Pumps Water Pumps Product Description

12.16.5 Goulds Pumps Recent Developments

12.17 Leo Group

12.17.1 Leo Group Corporation Information

12.17.2 Leo Group Overview

12.17.3 Leo Group Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Leo Group Water Pumps Product Description

12.17.5 Leo Group Recent Developments

12.18 Dayuan Pumps Industry

12.18.1 Dayuan Pumps Industry Corporation Information

12.18.2 Dayuan Pumps Industry Overview

12.18.3 Dayuan Pumps Industry Water Pumps Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 Dayuan Pumps Industry Water Pumps Product Description

12.18.5 Dayuan Pumps Industry Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Water Pumps Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Water Pumps Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Water Pumps Production Mode & Process

13.4 Water Pumps Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Water Pumps Sales Channels

13.4.2 Water Pumps Distributors

13.5 Water Pumps Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Water Pumps Industry Trends

14.2 Water Pumps Market Drivers

14.3 Water Pumps Market Challenges

14.4 Water Pumps Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Water Pumps Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”

