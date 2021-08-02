Iodine Market 2021 Projections, Deposits, Application Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | SQM, Cosayach, Ise Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Iodine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Iodine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Iodine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Iodine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Iodine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Iodine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Iodine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Iodine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Iodine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Iodine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Iodine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Iodine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

SQM, Cosayach, Ise Chemicals, Algorta Norte S.A., Godo Shigen, Iochem, Nippoh Chemicals, RB Energy, Toho Earthtech, Iofina, Wengfu, Gather Great Ocean, Xinwang

Market Segmentation by Product:

Saltpeter Mineral Iodine, Underground Brine Iodine, Seaweed Iodine

Market Segmentation by Application:

X-ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals, Iodophors and PVP-I, LCD Screens, Animal Nutrition, Others

The Iodine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Iodine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Iodine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Iodine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Iodine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Iodine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Iodine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Iodine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Iodine Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Iodine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Saltpeter Mineral Iodine

1.2.3 Underground Brine Iodine

1.2.4 Seaweed Iodine

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Iodine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 X-ray Contrast Media

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Iodophors and PVP-I

1.3.5 LCD Screens

1.3.6 Animal Nutrition

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Iodine Production

2.1 Global Iodine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Iodine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Iodine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Iodine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Iodine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 China

2.6 Japan

2.7 Chile

3 Global Iodine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Iodine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Iodine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Iodine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Iodine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Iodine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Iodine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Iodine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Iodine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Iodine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Iodine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Iodine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Iodine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Iodine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Iodine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Iodine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Iodine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Iodine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Iodine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Iodine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Iodine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Iodine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Iodine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Iodine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Iodine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Iodine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Iodine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Iodine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Iodine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Iodine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Iodine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Iodine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Iodine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Iodine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Iodine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Iodine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Iodine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Iodine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Iodine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Iodine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Iodine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Iodine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Iodine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Iodine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Iodine Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Iodine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Iodine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Iodine Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Iodine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Iodine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Iodine Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Iodine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Iodine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Iodine Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Iodine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Iodine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Iodine Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Iodine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Iodine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Iodine Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Iodine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Iodine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Iodine Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Iodine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Iodine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Iodine Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Iodine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Iodine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Iodine Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Iodine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Iodine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Iodine Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Iodine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Iodine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Iodine Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Iodine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Iodine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Iodine Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Iodine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Iodine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Iodine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Iodine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 SQM

12.1.1 SQM Corporation Information

12.1.2 SQM Overview

12.1.3 SQM Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 SQM Iodine Product Description

12.1.5 SQM Recent Developments

12.2 Cosayach

12.2.1 Cosayach Corporation Information

12.2.2 Cosayach Overview

12.2.3 Cosayach Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Cosayach Iodine Product Description

12.2.5 Cosayach Recent Developments

12.3 Ise Chemicals

12.3.1 Ise Chemicals Corporation Information

12.3.2 Ise Chemicals Overview

12.3.3 Ise Chemicals Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Ise Chemicals Iodine Product Description

12.3.5 Ise Chemicals Recent Developments

12.4 Algorta Norte S.A.

12.4.1 Algorta Norte S.A. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Algorta Norte S.A. Overview

12.4.3 Algorta Norte S.A. Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Algorta Norte S.A. Iodine Product Description

12.4.5 Algorta Norte S.A. Recent Developments

12.5 Godo Shigen

12.5.1 Godo Shigen Corporation Information

12.5.2 Godo Shigen Overview

12.5.3 Godo Shigen Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Godo Shigen Iodine Product Description

12.5.5 Godo Shigen Recent Developments

12.6 Iochem

12.6.1 Iochem Corporation Information

12.6.2 Iochem Overview

12.6.3 Iochem Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Iochem Iodine Product Description

12.6.5 Iochem Recent Developments

12.7 Nippoh Chemicals

12.7.1 Nippoh Chemicals Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nippoh Chemicals Overview

12.7.3 Nippoh Chemicals Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Nippoh Chemicals Iodine Product Description

12.7.5 Nippoh Chemicals Recent Developments

12.8 RB Energy

12.8.1 RB Energy Corporation Information

12.8.2 RB Energy Overview

12.8.3 RB Energy Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RB Energy Iodine Product Description

12.8.5 RB Energy Recent Developments

12.9 Toho Earthtech

12.9.1 Toho Earthtech Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toho Earthtech Overview

12.9.3 Toho Earthtech Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toho Earthtech Iodine Product Description

12.9.5 Toho Earthtech Recent Developments

12.10 Iofina

12.10.1 Iofina Corporation Information

12.10.2 Iofina Overview

12.10.3 Iofina Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Iofina Iodine Product Description

12.10.5 Iofina Recent Developments

12.11 Wengfu

12.11.1 Wengfu Corporation Information

12.11.2 Wengfu Overview

12.11.3 Wengfu Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Wengfu Iodine Product Description

12.11.5 Wengfu Recent Developments

12.12 Gather Great Ocean

12.12.1 Gather Great Ocean Corporation Information

12.12.2 Gather Great Ocean Overview

12.12.3 Gather Great Ocean Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Gather Great Ocean Iodine Product Description

12.12.5 Gather Great Ocean Recent Developments

12.13 Xinwang

12.13.1 Xinwang Corporation Information

12.13.2 Xinwang Overview

12.13.3 Xinwang Iodine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Xinwang Iodine Product Description

12.13.5 Xinwang Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Iodine Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Iodine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Iodine Production Mode & Process

13.4 Iodine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Iodine Sales Channels

13.4.2 Iodine Distributors

13.5 Iodine Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Iodine Industry Trends

14.2 Iodine Market Drivers

14.3 Iodine Market Challenges

14.4 Iodine Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Iodine Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

