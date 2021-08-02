Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Study and Regional Forecasts 2021-2027 | Ashland, Yabang, Changzhou Fangxin

“

The report titled Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Ashland, Yabang, Changzhou Fangxin, DSM, BASF SE, Reichhold, Guangdong Huaxun, CCP Composites, Tianhe Resin, AOC, Zhaoqing Futian, Jiangsu Fullmark, Huzhou Hongjian, Changzhou Huari, U-Pica

Market Segmentation by Product:

Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP), Unsaturated Polyester Resin For Non-FRP

Market Segmentation by Application:

Construction Industry, Automotive Industry, Shipbuilding Industry, Other

The Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Fiber Reinforce Plastic (FRP)

1.2.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resin For Non-FRP

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction Industry

1.3.3 Automotive Industry

1.3.4 Shipbuilding Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production

2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ashland

12.1.1 Ashland Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ashland Overview

12.1.3 Ashland Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Ashland Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.1.5 Ashland Recent Developments

12.2 Yabang

12.2.1 Yabang Corporation Information

12.2.2 Yabang Overview

12.2.3 Yabang Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Yabang Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.2.5 Yabang Recent Developments

12.3 Changzhou Fangxin

12.3.1 Changzhou Fangxin Corporation Information

12.3.2 Changzhou Fangxin Overview

12.3.3 Changzhou Fangxin Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Changzhou Fangxin Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.3.5 Changzhou Fangxin Recent Developments

12.4 DSM

12.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.4.2 DSM Overview

12.4.3 DSM Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DSM Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.4.5 DSM Recent Developments

12.5 BASF SE

12.5.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

12.5.2 BASF SE Overview

12.5.3 BASF SE Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 BASF SE Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.5.5 BASF SE Recent Developments

12.6 Reichhold

12.6.1 Reichhold Corporation Information

12.6.2 Reichhold Overview

12.6.3 Reichhold Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Reichhold Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.6.5 Reichhold Recent Developments

12.7 Guangdong Huaxun

12.7.1 Guangdong Huaxun Corporation Information

12.7.2 Guangdong Huaxun Overview

12.7.3 Guangdong Huaxun Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Guangdong Huaxun Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.7.5 Guangdong Huaxun Recent Developments

12.8 CCP Composites

12.8.1 CCP Composites Corporation Information

12.8.2 CCP Composites Overview

12.8.3 CCP Composites Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 CCP Composites Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.8.5 CCP Composites Recent Developments

12.9 Tianhe Resin

12.9.1 Tianhe Resin Corporation Information

12.9.2 Tianhe Resin Overview

12.9.3 Tianhe Resin Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Tianhe Resin Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.9.5 Tianhe Resin Recent Developments

12.10 AOC

12.10.1 AOC Corporation Information

12.10.2 AOC Overview

12.10.3 AOC Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 AOC Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.10.5 AOC Recent Developments

12.11 Zhaoqing Futian

12.11.1 Zhaoqing Futian Corporation Information

12.11.2 Zhaoqing Futian Overview

12.11.3 Zhaoqing Futian Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Zhaoqing Futian Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.11.5 Zhaoqing Futian Recent Developments

12.12 Jiangsu Fullmark

12.12.1 Jiangsu Fullmark Corporation Information

12.12.2 Jiangsu Fullmark Overview

12.12.3 Jiangsu Fullmark Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Jiangsu Fullmark Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.12.5 Jiangsu Fullmark Recent Developments

12.13 Huzhou Hongjian

12.13.1 Huzhou Hongjian Corporation Information

12.13.2 Huzhou Hongjian Overview

12.13.3 Huzhou Hongjian Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Huzhou Hongjian Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.13.5 Huzhou Hongjian Recent Developments

12.14 Changzhou Huari

12.14.1 Changzhou Huari Corporation Information

12.14.2 Changzhou Huari Overview

12.14.3 Changzhou Huari Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Changzhou Huari Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.14.5 Changzhou Huari Recent Developments

12.15 U-Pica

12.15.1 U-Pica Corporation Information

12.15.2 U-Pica Overview

12.15.3 U-Pica Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 U-Pica Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Product Description

12.15.5 U-Pica Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Distributors

13.5 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Industry Trends

14.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Drivers

14.3 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Challenges

14.4 Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

