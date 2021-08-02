Pipe Joints Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Victaulic, LESSO, Mueller Water Products

“
The report titled Global Pipe Joints Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Pipe Joints market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Pipe Joints market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Pipe Joints market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Pipe Joints market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Pipe Joints report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Pipe Joints report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Pipe Joints market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Pipe Joints market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Pipe Joints market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Pipe Joints market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Pipe Joints market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Victaulic, LESSO, Mueller Water Products, Mueller Industries, Hitachi Metals, Uponor, McWane, Pipelife, Zhejiang Hailiang, Yonggao, Kangtai Pipe, RWC, Asahi Yukizai, Rehau, Charlotte Pipe, Pennsylvania Machine, JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd., Kazanorgsintez, Jain Irrigation Systems, Prince Pipes and Fittings, Uni-Joint
Market Segmentation by Product:
Metal Pipe Joints, Plastic Pipe Joints, Other Pipe Joints
Market Segmentation by Application:
Construction Industry, Petrochemical Industry, Electronic and Electrical Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Other
The Pipe Joints Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Pipe Joints market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Pipe Joints market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pipe Joints market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Pipe Joints industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pipe Joints market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pipe Joints market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pipe Joints market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Pipe Joints Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Pipe Joints Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Metal Pipe Joints
1.2.3 Plastic Pipe Joints
1.2.4 Other Pipe Joints
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Pipe Joints Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Construction Industry
1.3.3 Petrochemical Industry
1.3.4 Electronic and Electrical Industry
1.3.5 Water Treatment Industry
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Pipe Joints Production
2.1 Global Pipe Joints Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Pipe Joints Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Pipe Joints Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Pipe Joints Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Pipe Joints Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
2.8 India
2.9 Southeast Asia
3 Global Pipe Joints Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Pipe Joints Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Pipe Joints Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Pipe Joints Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Pipe Joints Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Pipe Joints Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Pipe Joints Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Pipe Joints Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Pipe Joints Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Pipe Joints Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Pipe Joints Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Pipe Joints Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Pipe Joints Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Pipe Joints Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pipe Joints Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Pipe Joints Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Pipe Joints Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Pipe Joints Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Pipe Joints Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Pipe Joints Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Pipe Joints Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Pipe Joints Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Pipe Joints Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Pipe Joints Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Pipe Joints Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Pipe Joints Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Pipe Joints Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Pipe Joints Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Pipe Joints Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Pipe Joints Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Pipe Joints Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Pipe Joints Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Pipe Joints Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Pipe Joints Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Pipe Joints Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Pipe Joints Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Pipe Joints Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Pipe Joints Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Pipe Joints Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Pipe Joints Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Pipe Joints Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Pipe Joints Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Pipe Joints Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Pipe Joints Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Pipe Joints Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Pipe Joints Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Pipe Joints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Pipe Joints Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Pipe Joints Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Pipe Joints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Pipe Joints Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Pipe Joints Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Pipe Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Pipe Joints Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Pipe Joints Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Pipe Joints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Pipe Joints Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Pipe Joints Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Pipe Joints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Pipe Joints Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Pipe Joints Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Pipe Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Pipe Joints Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Pipe Joints Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Pipe Joints Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Pipe Joints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Pipe Joints Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Pipe Joints Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Pipe Joints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Pipe Joints Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Pipe Joints Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Pipe Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Pipe Joints Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Victaulic
12.1.1 Victaulic Corporation Information
12.1.2 Victaulic Overview
12.1.3 Victaulic Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Victaulic Pipe Joints Product Description
12.1.5 Victaulic Recent Developments
12.2 LESSO
12.2.1 LESSO Corporation Information
12.2.2 LESSO Overview
12.2.3 LESSO Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 LESSO Pipe Joints Product Description
12.2.5 LESSO Recent Developments
12.3 Mueller Water Products
12.3.1 Mueller Water Products Corporation Information
12.3.2 Mueller Water Products Overview
12.3.3 Mueller Water Products Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Mueller Water Products Pipe Joints Product Description
12.3.5 Mueller Water Products Recent Developments
12.4 Mueller Industries
12.4.1 Mueller Industries Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mueller Industries Overview
12.4.3 Mueller Industries Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mueller Industries Pipe Joints Product Description
12.4.5 Mueller Industries Recent Developments
12.5 Hitachi Metals
12.5.1 Hitachi Metals Corporation Information
12.5.2 Hitachi Metals Overview
12.5.3 Hitachi Metals Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Hitachi Metals Pipe Joints Product Description
12.5.5 Hitachi Metals Recent Developments
12.6 Uponor
12.6.1 Uponor Corporation Information
12.6.2 Uponor Overview
12.6.3 Uponor Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Uponor Pipe Joints Product Description
12.6.5 Uponor Recent Developments
12.7 McWane
12.7.1 McWane Corporation Information
12.7.2 McWane Overview
12.7.3 McWane Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 McWane Pipe Joints Product Description
12.7.5 McWane Recent Developments
12.8 Pipelife
12.8.1 Pipelife Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pipelife Overview
12.8.3 Pipelife Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Pipelife Pipe Joints Product Description
12.8.5 Pipelife Recent Developments
12.9 Zhejiang Hailiang
12.9.1 Zhejiang Hailiang Corporation Information
12.9.2 Zhejiang Hailiang Overview
12.9.3 Zhejiang Hailiang Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Zhejiang Hailiang Pipe Joints Product Description
12.9.5 Zhejiang Hailiang Recent Developments
12.10 Yonggao
12.10.1 Yonggao Corporation Information
12.10.2 Yonggao Overview
12.10.3 Yonggao Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Yonggao Pipe Joints Product Description
12.10.5 Yonggao Recent Developments
12.11 Kangtai Pipe
12.11.1 Kangtai Pipe Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kangtai Pipe Overview
12.11.3 Kangtai Pipe Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Kangtai Pipe Pipe Joints Product Description
12.11.5 Kangtai Pipe Recent Developments
12.12 RWC
12.12.1 RWC Corporation Information
12.12.2 RWC Overview
12.12.3 RWC Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 RWC Pipe Joints Product Description
12.12.5 RWC Recent Developments
12.13 Asahi Yukizai
12.13.1 Asahi Yukizai Corporation Information
12.13.2 Asahi Yukizai Overview
12.13.3 Asahi Yukizai Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Asahi Yukizai Pipe Joints Product Description
12.13.5 Asahi Yukizai Recent Developments
12.14 Rehau
12.14.1 Rehau Corporation Information
12.14.2 Rehau Overview
12.14.3 Rehau Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Rehau Pipe Joints Product Description
12.14.5 Rehau Recent Developments
12.15 Charlotte Pipe
12.15.1 Charlotte Pipe Corporation Information
12.15.2 Charlotte Pipe Overview
12.15.3 Charlotte Pipe Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Charlotte Pipe Pipe Joints Product Description
12.15.5 Charlotte Pipe Recent Developments
12.16 Pennsylvania Machine
12.16.1 Pennsylvania Machine Corporation Information
12.16.2 Pennsylvania Machine Overview
12.16.3 Pennsylvania Machine Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Pennsylvania Machine Pipe Joints Product Description
12.16.5 Pennsylvania Machine Recent Developments
12.17 JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd.
12.17.1 JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd. Corporation Information
12.17.2 JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd. Overview
12.17.3 JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd. Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd. Pipe Joints Product Description
12.17.5 JFE Pipe Fitting Mfg. Co., Ltd. Recent Developments
12.18 Kazanorgsintez
12.18.1 Kazanorgsintez Corporation Information
12.18.2 Kazanorgsintez Overview
12.18.3 Kazanorgsintez Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Kazanorgsintez Pipe Joints Product Description
12.18.5 Kazanorgsintez Recent Developments
12.19 Jain Irrigation Systems
12.19.1 Jain Irrigation Systems Corporation Information
12.19.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Overview
12.19.3 Jain Irrigation Systems Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Jain Irrigation Systems Pipe Joints Product Description
12.19.5 Jain Irrigation Systems Recent Developments
12.20 Prince Pipes and Fittings
12.20.1 Prince Pipes and Fittings Corporation Information
12.20.2 Prince Pipes and Fittings Overview
12.20.3 Prince Pipes and Fittings Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Prince Pipes and Fittings Pipe Joints Product Description
12.20.5 Prince Pipes and Fittings Recent Developments
12.21 Uni-Joint
12.21.1 Uni-Joint Corporation Information
12.21.2 Uni-Joint Overview
12.21.3 Uni-Joint Pipe Joints Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Uni-Joint Pipe Joints Product Description
12.21.5 Uni-Joint Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Pipe Joints Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Pipe Joints Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Pipe Joints Production Mode & Process
13.4 Pipe Joints Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Pipe Joints Sales Channels
13.4.2 Pipe Joints Distributors
13.5 Pipe Joints Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Pipe Joints Industry Trends
14.2 Pipe Joints Market Drivers
14.3 Pipe Joints Market Challenges
14.4 Pipe Joints Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Pipe Joints Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”