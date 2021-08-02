Drawer Slides Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride

“

The report titled Global Drawer Slides Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drawer Slides market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drawer Slides market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drawer Slides market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drawer Slides market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drawer Slides report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drawer Slides report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drawer Slides market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drawer Slides market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drawer Slides market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drawer Slides market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drawer Slides market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Blum Inc, Hettich, Accuride, GRASS, Häfele, Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV), King Slide Works Co. Ltd, Taiming, SACA Precision, Guangdong Dongtai Hardware, Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company, ITW Proline (Prestige), Salice, Generdevice, Jonathan

Market Segmentation by Product:

Light Duty Slides, Medium Duty Slides, Heavy Duty Slides, Very Heavy Duty Slides, Extra Heavy Duty Slides

Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial, Furniture, Financial, Home Appliances, IT, Transport and Automotive, Others

The Drawer Slides Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drawer Slides market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drawer Slides market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drawer Slides market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drawer Slides industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drawer Slides market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drawer Slides market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drawer Slides market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drawer Slides Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drawer Slides Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Light Duty Slides

1.2.3 Medium Duty Slides

1.2.4 Heavy Duty Slides

1.2.5 Very Heavy Duty Slides

1.2.6 Extra Heavy Duty Slides

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drawer Slides Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Financial

1.3.5 Home Appliances

1.3.6 IT

1.3.7 Transport and Automotive

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Drawer Slides Production

2.1 Global Drawer Slides Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Drawer Slides Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Drawer Slides Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drawer Slides Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Drawer Slides Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Australia

2.8 Taiwan(China)

3 Global Drawer Slides Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drawer Slides Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Drawer Slides Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Drawer Slides Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Drawer Slides Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Drawer Slides Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Drawer Slides Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Drawer Slides Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Drawer Slides Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Drawer Slides Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Drawer Slides Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Drawer Slides Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Drawer Slides Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Drawer Slides Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drawer Slides Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Drawer Slides Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Drawer Slides Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Drawer Slides Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drawer Slides Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Drawer Slides Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Drawer Slides Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Drawer Slides Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Drawer Slides Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Drawer Slides Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Drawer Slides Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Drawer Slides Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Drawer Slides Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Drawer Slides Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Drawer Slides Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Drawer Slides Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Drawer Slides Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Drawer Slides Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Drawer Slides Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Drawer Slides Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Drawer Slides Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Drawer Slides Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Drawer Slides Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Drawer Slides Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Drawer Slides Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Drawer Slides Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Drawer Slides Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Drawer Slides Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Drawer Slides Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Drawer Slides Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Drawer Slides Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Drawer Slides Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Drawer Slides Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Drawer Slides Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Drawer Slides Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Drawer Slides Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Drawer Slides Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Drawer Slides Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Drawer Slides Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Drawer Slides Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Drawer Slides Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Drawer Slides Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Drawer Slides Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Drawer Slides Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Drawer Slides Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Drawer Slides Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Drawer Slides Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Drawer Slides Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Drawer Slides Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Blum Inc

12.1.1 Blum Inc Corporation Information

12.1.2 Blum Inc Overview

12.1.3 Blum Inc Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Blum Inc Drawer Slides Product Description

12.1.5 Blum Inc Recent Developments

12.2 Hettich

12.2.1 Hettich Corporation Information

12.2.2 Hettich Overview

12.2.3 Hettich Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Hettich Drawer Slides Product Description

12.2.5 Hettich Recent Developments

12.3 Accuride

12.3.1 Accuride Corporation Information

12.3.2 Accuride Overview

12.3.3 Accuride Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Accuride Drawer Slides Product Description

12.3.5 Accuride Recent Developments

12.4 GRASS

12.4.1 GRASS Corporation Information

12.4.2 GRASS Overview

12.4.3 GRASS Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GRASS Drawer Slides Product Description

12.4.5 GRASS Recent Developments

12.5 Häfele

12.5.1 Häfele Corporation Information

12.5.2 Häfele Overview

12.5.3 Häfele Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Häfele Drawer Slides Product Description

12.5.5 Häfele Recent Developments

12.6 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV)

12.6.1 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV) Overview

12.6.3 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV) Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV) Drawer Slides Product Description

12.6.5 Formenti & Giovenzana S.p (FGV) Recent Developments

12.7 King Slide Works Co. Ltd

12.7.1 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Corporation Information

12.7.2 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Overview

12.7.3 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Drawer Slides Product Description

12.7.5 King Slide Works Co. Ltd Recent Developments

12.8 Taiming

12.8.1 Taiming Corporation Information

12.8.2 Taiming Overview

12.8.3 Taiming Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Taiming Drawer Slides Product Description

12.8.5 Taiming Recent Developments

12.9 SACA Precision

12.9.1 SACA Precision Corporation Information

12.9.2 SACA Precision Overview

12.9.3 SACA Precision Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 SACA Precision Drawer Slides Product Description

12.9.5 SACA Precision Recent Developments

12.10 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware

12.10.1 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Corporation Information

12.10.2 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Overview

12.10.3 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Drawer Slides Product Description

12.10.5 Guangdong Dongtai Hardware Recent Developments

12.11 Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company

12.11.1 Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

12.11.2 Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company Overview

12.11.3 Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company Drawer Slides Product Description

12.11.5 Knape & Vogt Manufacturing Company Recent Developments

12.12 ITW Proline (Prestige)

12.12.1 ITW Proline (Prestige) Corporation Information

12.12.2 ITW Proline (Prestige) Overview

12.12.3 ITW Proline (Prestige) Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 ITW Proline (Prestige) Drawer Slides Product Description

12.12.5 ITW Proline (Prestige) Recent Developments

12.13 Salice

12.13.1 Salice Corporation Information

12.13.2 Salice Overview

12.13.3 Salice Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Salice Drawer Slides Product Description

12.13.5 Salice Recent Developments

12.14 Generdevice

12.14.1 Generdevice Corporation Information

12.14.2 Generdevice Overview

12.14.3 Generdevice Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Generdevice Drawer Slides Product Description

12.14.5 Generdevice Recent Developments

12.15 Jonathan

12.15.1 Jonathan Corporation Information

12.15.2 Jonathan Overview

12.15.3 Jonathan Drawer Slides Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Jonathan Drawer Slides Product Description

12.15.5 Jonathan Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Drawer Slides Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Drawer Slides Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Drawer Slides Production Mode & Process

13.4 Drawer Slides Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Drawer Slides Sales Channels

13.4.2 Drawer Slides Distributors

13.5 Drawer Slides Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Drawer Slides Industry Trends

14.2 Drawer Slides Market Drivers

14.3 Drawer Slides Market Challenges

14.4 Drawer Slides Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Drawer Slides Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

