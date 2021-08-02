A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title Insect Feed Market Outlook to 2026. The study presents Latest insights about acute features of the Global Insect Feed market with detailed coverage on key factors such as growth drivers, restraint, historical and current influencing trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. Some of the major and emerging players profiled in the study are AgriProtein Technologies (United States),Bioflytech (Spain),Altech Coppens (Netherlands),Diptera Nutrition,Enterra Feed (United States),Entofood (Netherlands),Entomeal (Malaysia),Entomo Farms (United States),Entomotech (Spain),EnviroFlight (United States),Hexafly (Ireland),HiProMine S.A (Poland),Innova Feed (France),Kulisha (United States),MealFood (Europe),NextProtein (Europe),Nusect (Europe)

Insect Feed Market Overview:

By 2050 it is predicted that due to a steady population increase to 9 billion people, there will be a forcing increased food/feed output from available agro-ecosystems resulting in even greater pressure on the environment. Scarcities of agricultural land, water, forest, fishery and biodiversity resources, as well as nutrients and non-renewable energy, are foreseen. Insects can be grown on organic waste and are a potential source for conventional production (Mini-Livestock) of protein for direct human consumption or indirectly as recomposed food (extracted protein from insects).

Major Players in Insect Feed Market Report Include,

Market Trends:

Insect-Derived Feeds and Insect Harvesting Method Have Potential Demand for Commercial Uses Promising Advantage of Optimum Resource Utilization

Market Drivers:

Increased Importance of Alternative Livestock Feeding Source to Add Cropland for Future Agriculture Planning

Growing Price Rate for Raw Materials in Recent Years

Usage of Fish for Non-Food Use, Utilizing Insect Feed for Vaccine Production

Market Opportunities:

Adoption of Insect Feed in the Ecosystem Is Expected To Increase Reduced Feed Costs for both Farmers and Suppliers

The Insect Feed Market Size Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Meal Worms, Fly Larvae, Others), Application (Aquaculture, Pig Nutrition, Poultry Nutrition, Others), Animal Type (Aquaculture, Poultry, Swine, Others)

Insect Feedmarket study covers industry value chain structure, process flow and connected downstream and upstream stake holders. In addition,Insect Feed Market attractiveness is showcased according to country, end-user, and other measures, allowing the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments and strategizing. The study has also added special chapter (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their product life cycle and supply chain.

Geographically World Insect Feed markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Insect Feed markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years. However overall estimates and sizing presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Insect Feed Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their geographic footprints, basic information, contact details, and immediate competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

