Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Size, Share, Status Analysis with Forecast to 2026 – Microsoft Corporation, LinkedIn Corporation, Google

Key Players in Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market:

Microsoft Corporation, LinkedIn Corporation, Google , Yandex, metaphacts GmbH, Franz , Semantic Web Company, Stardog Union, Grakn Labs, Baidu

Definition:

The Knowledge Graph can be defined as a collection of interlinked descriptions of entities â€“ real-world objects, events, situations, or an abstract concept that is used to improve the search engine’s output with information gathered from a variety of sources. Semantic Knowledge Graph market aims at extracting and presenting the knowledge of a specific domain automatically from a group of documents representative of that domain.

Market Drivers:

Maximum Data Availability on Search Engines

High Demand for Personalised Information

Market Trends:

Availability of Advance Knowledge Graph Platforms

Market Opportunity:

Increasing Number of Internet Users and Introduction of 5G Technology in Emerging Economies

Rising Adoption From Various End-User Industry

Global Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Segmented by: by Application (Semantic Search, Question and Answer Machine, Information Retrieval, Electronic Reading, Online Learning), End User Industry (Banking Financial Service And Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, E-Commerce, Healthcare, Government, Others), Knowledge Graphs (Context-Rich Knowledge Graphs, External-Sensing Knowledge Graphs, Natural Language Processing (NLP) Knowledge Graphs), Tasks (Link Prediction, Entity Resolution, Link-Based Clustering), Data Sources (Unstructured, Structured, Semi-Structured)

Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Study Coverage:

Key Points Covered in Semantic Knowledge Graphing Market Report:

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).

