Global Sustainable Footwear Market By Type (Athletic And Non Athletic), By End User (Men, Women And Children): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2020 – 2028

The Global Sustainable Footwear Market accounted for USD 7.40 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 11.98 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Sustainable footwear is footwear that is made from a fully sustainable value chain and has a long-life cycle and is easy to dispose of, making it environmentally beneficial. It strives to include environmental considerations across the footwear value chain, from raw material selection to production, packaging, transportation, distribution, and maintenance. Some of the value chain operations that differ from traditional footwear include the selection of raw materials such as organic and renewable sources, biodegradable materials, production with little waste and energy usage, recyclable packaging, and eco-friendly labelling.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a detrimental influence on the worldwide market for sustainable footwear. Due to total lockdown circumstances, which have resulted in the closure of hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialized stores, and other businesses, the market’s development is slowing. Furthermore, all sustainable footwear production units were shut down, resulting in supply chain disruptions, order cancellations, export bans, product import bans from several countries, and raw material shortages.

In addition, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, many limits were imposed on the supply of non-essential items in particular locations and nations, resulting in a drop in market demand. People were unable to participate in outdoor activities such as basketball, soccer, and others due to lockdown conditions. In addition, gyms and fitness centers shuttered, lowering demand for athletic footwear.

Growth Factors

One of the major growth drivers for the Global Sustainable Footwear Market is the changing lifestyles. The growing desire for stylish and elegant footwear at an accessible price has resulted from changing lifestyle preferences. Over time, the footwear business has evolved and observed customer habits and behaviours. In this sense, millennials’ on-the-go lifestyle has encouraged businesses to raise their manufacturing size. Consumers seek adaptability, comfort, functionality, sustainability, and performance in a variety of contexts, according to the NDP Group. As a result of this element, businesses have begun to include social and environmental concern into their creative sustainable footwear production.

Another factor for the growth in this market is increase in health awareness among people. The increased demand for sustainable sports footwear is due to people’s rising health consciousness and desire to keep healthy and avoid chronic diseases. Obesity and a sedentary lifestyle have prompted individuals to exercise regularly and participate in a variety of indoor and outdoor sports such as basketball, soccer, badminton, jogging, and other activities. All of these activities have boosted the desire for footwear that is both comfortable and fashionable, as well as durable.

Report Scope :

Type Segment Analysis Preview

The sustainable footwear market is divided into two categories: athletic and non-athletic footwear. In the shoe sector, the sustainability trend is becoming a new innovation. The notion of eco-consciousness is gaining popularity, as is the usage of conventional recycling and biodegradable procedures.

Sustainable practices are practiced by businesses such as New Balance, Adidas, Nike, and Puma in the sporting market. Puma, for example, has introduced the Puma InCycle shoe collection, which is made entirely of biodegradable materials.

End User Segment Analysis Preview

The industry is divided into three divisions based on the end user: men, women, and children. With a market share of 55%, men dominate this segment. Men’s desire for sustainable footwear is being driven by the growing popularity of sustainable athletic footwear appeal and accompanying technologies. Various product debuts in the sustainable footwear area have also contributed to the growth of the men’s category. For example, New Balance has introduced bioLogic, a sustainable fabric material with ventilation panels to maintain various temperature ranges that are necessary and beneficial for athletes.

Regional Analysis Preview

In 2019, Asia Pacific became the largest regional market for sustainable footwear. The market in Asia Pacific is being driven by rising disposable income, the growing influence of newest fashion trends, and fast urbanization. Furthermore, the two most populous nations, China and India, provide a massive market for the global firms to tap into.

Over the projection period, Europe is predicted to grow significantly. Changing lifestyles, more health consciousness, and the developing e-commerce industry are some of the primary drivers driving regional market expansion. The footwear business in the United Kingdom is growing rapidly, with an estimated 330 million pairs of shoes sold each year.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

Some of key players in Global Sustainable Footwear Market are

Adidas Group, Amour Vert, Matisse Footwear, Native Shoes, Nisolo, Reformation, Rothy’s, Threads 4 Thought,Tropic feel,Veja.

While established sustainable footwear producers have been concentrating on sustainability from the beginning and have made it a cornerstone of their company, newcomers are catching up to the sustainable footwear trend.

Adidas is working on designing and testing footwear made entirely of recyclable materials. Furthermore, by 2024, the business has officially committed to using only environmentally friendly components in its goods.

Reebok has unveiled a running shoe made entirely of plant-based components rather than petroleum-based components.

The Global Sustainable Footwear Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Athletic

Non-Athletic

By End Use

Men

Women

Children

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



