Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects,

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Based on offering, artificial intelligence market is segmented into hardware, software and services.

Based on type, artificial intelligence market is segmented into narrow / weak AI and general / strong AI.

Based on technology, artificial intelligence market is segmented into machine learning, natural language processing, context-aware computing, computer vision.

Based on end-user industry, artificial intelligence market is segmented into healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, agriculture, retail, security, human resources, marketing, law, fintech, construction, defense, aerospace, supply chain, building automation, consumer, food and beverage, gaming, media and entertainment, telecommunication and oil and gas.Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players,Artificial intelligence is described as the engineering and science of making smart computer systems capable of exhibiting human-like intelligence (natural intelligence) & directly executing tasks without any human interference.

Big data is growing rapidly, adopting cloud-based applications and services and increasing demand for assistants of intelligent virtual are the factors driving the growth of the artificial intelligence market. Limited numbers of AI experts are restraining the artificial intelligence market. Adopting AI for improving customer service acts as an opportunity. Data privacy concerns are challenges faced by the artificial intelligence market.

Artificial intelligence market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.44% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on artificial intelligence market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecasted period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Artificial Intelligence market study analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. SWOT analysis is performed while generating this market report along with many other standard steps of researching, analysing and collecting data. By keeping into focus customer requirements, the report is prepared by chewing over plentiful of market parameters. By applying best-practice models and research methodologies, complete market analysis is performed in this report to make sure that the report provides accurate market segmentation and insights for the success of client’s business.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the artificial intelligence market report are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Aicure, LLC, Arm, Ltd., Atomwise, Inc., AYASDI AI LLC, Baidu Inc., ClariFI, Inc., Cyrcadia Health, Enlitic, Inc., H2O.ai, Google LLC, Hyperverge, Inc., IBM, Intel Corporation, IRIS AI AS, Lifegraph Ltd., Microsoft, Nividia Corporation, Sensley Inc., Zebra Medical Vision, Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Segmentation : Global Artificial Intelligence Market

Country Level Analysis

The Artificial Intelligence market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the Artificial Intelligence market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Artificial Intelligence market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are, company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Artificial Intelligence market.

Major Highlights of Artificial Intelligence Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Artificial Intelligence market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Artificial Intelligence market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

About Us:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge Market Research provides appropriate solutions to complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision–making process