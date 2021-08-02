Antibiotic Bone Cement Market 2021 Growth Factors, Technological Advancement and Trends by Manufacturers: | Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes

“

Key Players Mentioned: Stryker, Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, DJO, Smith & Nephew, Teknimed, aap Implantate, Tecres, Medacta, Osseon, G-21, Cook Medical

Market Segmentation by Product: Vitelene

Cemfix

Gentafix

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Orthopedic Surgery

Others



Table of Contents:

1 Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Overview

1.1 Antibiotic Bone Cement Product Overview

1.2 Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Vitelene

1.2.2 Cemfix

1.2.3 Gentafix

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Antibiotic Bone Cement Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Antibiotic Bone Cement Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Antibiotic Bone Cement Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Antibiotic Bone Cement as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Antibiotic Bone Cement Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Antibiotic Bone Cement Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Antibiotic Bone Cement Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement by Application

4.1 Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Orthopedic Surgery

4.1.2 Others

4.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Antibiotic Bone Cement Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement by Country

5.1 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement by Country

6.1 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement by Country

8.1 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Antibiotic Bone Cement Business

10.1 Stryker

10.1.1 Stryker Corporation Information

10.1.2 Stryker Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Stryker Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Stryker Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.1.5 Stryker Recent Development

10.2 Zimmer Biomet

10.2.1 Zimmer Biomet Corporation Information

10.2.2 Zimmer Biomet Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Zimmer Biomet Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Recent Development

10.3 DePuy Synthes

10.3.1 DePuy Synthes Corporation Information

10.3.2 DePuy Synthes Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 DePuy Synthes Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 DePuy Synthes Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.3.5 DePuy Synthes Recent Development

10.4 DJO

10.4.1 DJO Corporation Information

10.4.2 DJO Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 DJO Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 DJO Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.4.5 DJO Recent Development

10.5 Smith & Nephew

10.5.1 Smith & Nephew Corporation Information

10.5.2 Smith & Nephew Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Smith & Nephew Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Smith & Nephew Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.5.5 Smith & Nephew Recent Development

10.6 Teknimed

10.6.1 Teknimed Corporation Information

10.6.2 Teknimed Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Teknimed Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Teknimed Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.6.5 Teknimed Recent Development

10.7 aap Implantate

10.7.1 aap Implantate Corporation Information

10.7.2 aap Implantate Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 aap Implantate Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 aap Implantate Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.7.5 aap Implantate Recent Development

10.8 Tecres

10.8.1 Tecres Corporation Information

10.8.2 Tecres Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Tecres Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Tecres Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.8.5 Tecres Recent Development

10.9 Medacta

10.9.1 Medacta Corporation Information

10.9.2 Medacta Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Medacta Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Medacta Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.9.5 Medacta Recent Development

10.10 Osseon

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Antibiotic Bone Cement Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Osseon Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Osseon Recent Development

10.11 G-21

10.11.1 G-21 Corporation Information

10.11.2 G-21 Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 G-21 Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 G-21 Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.11.5 G-21 Recent Development

10.12 Cook Medical

10.12.1 Cook Medical Corporation Information

10.12.2 Cook Medical Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Cook Medical Antibiotic Bone Cement Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Cook Medical Antibiotic Bone Cement Products Offered

10.12.5 Cook Medical Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Antibiotic Bone Cement Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Antibiotic Bone Cement Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Antibiotic Bone Cement Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Antibiotic Bone Cement Distributors

12.3 Antibiotic Bone Cement Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

