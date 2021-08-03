lockdowns have caused severe losses to the worldwide industry players and placed restrictions on public gatherings at theatres, concerts, international events

Service Segment Analysis Preview.

Based on services of mobile entertainment, the worldwide mobile. entertainment market is segmented into mobile music, mobile games, et al. including mobile TV. Other entertainment services division is further classified into e–commerce, social media, and so on. The mobile game division added up for nearly 56% share in terms of revenue of the worldwide mobile entertainment market in 2018 due to the high requirement of gaming apps from the teen population.

Regional Segment Analysis Preview.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is likely to stay the leader of the mobile entertainment market during the forecast period and added for a noteworthy share of the revenue of the global mobile entertainment market in 2018. The massive penetration of smart mobile equipment like smartphones & smart wearable devices alongside the acceptance of the latest technologies by market players across the region is that the main factor behind the dominance of the region in the Mobile Entertainment market.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape.

The key companies operating in the Mobile Entertainment market include Apple, Activision Blizzard, Company Profile, Electronic Arts, QuickPlay Media, Google, Spotify, and Rovio International are some of the major players of the mobile entertainment market. These players are bolstering the mobile entertainment market and will continue to do so shortly.

The global Mobile Entertainment Market is segmented as follows:

By Service.

Mobile Games.

Mobile Music.

Mobile TV

Others

By Region.

North America.

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK.

Spain.

Germany.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific.

China

Japan.

India

South Korea.

Southeast Asia.

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America.

Brazil

Mexico.

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

GCC

South Africa.

Rest of Middle East & Africa.