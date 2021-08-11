The global Image sensor market accounted for USD 14.8 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 33.4 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 11.2% between 2021 and 2028.Image sensors are the electronic devices that converts an optical image into an electronic signal. It is mainly used in digital cameras as well as imaging devices to convert the light received on the imaging device lens or camera into a digital image. It is being used in a large number of imaging devices used in industrial, media, medical, and consumer applications. The Complementary metaloxidesemiconductor (CMOS) technology enabled a shift in the industry for designing advanced image sensors owing to its enhanced efficiency; hence, driving the image sensors market growth.COVID-19 Impact Analysis:The global Image sensor market has witnessed a slight decline in the sales for short term to the lockdown enforcement placed by governments in order to contain COVID spreading. The restrictions imposed by various nations to contain COVID had stopped the production resulting in a disruption across the whole supply chain.

However, the global markets are slowly opening to their full potential and theirs a surge in demand. The market would remain bullish in upcoming year. The decrease in the global Image sensor market size in 2020 is estimated on the basis of the COVID-19 outbreak and its negative impact on the economies and industries across the globe. Various scenarios have been analyzed on the basis of inputs from various secondary sources and the current data available about the situation,

Growth Factors,

Growing demand for cameras, smartphones, and security cameras the image sensors market is experiencing significant growth. Furthermore, growing competition between established charge-coupled device (CCD) image sensors and the new complementary metal oxide semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors is impelling growth of this industry. With CMOS image sensors improving gradually and moving toward higher-level performance with better integration capabilities and cost advantages. The main difference between the two types of sensors is that Pixels in a CCD image sensor capture the light and move it to the edge of the chip where it is converted into a digital signal. In contrast, pixels in a CMOS sensor capture light and directly convert it into a digital signal. Uptake of CMOS image sensors in automotive and consumer electronics devices is anticipated to be growth drivers for the CMOS image sensor market. However, declining growth of still cameras and high manufacturing cost of image sensors are restraining the growth of this market.

Nonetheless, increasing application of these sensors in gesture recognition devices, self-driving car and in body worn camera application will give momentum to the image sensor market during the forecast period.

Report Scope:

Segment Analysis Preview,

Market segmentation of the image sensors is done on the basis of technology, array type, application, and region. Technology is classified by CMOS image sensor, CCD image sensor, and a hybrid image sensor. CMOS image sensor held the largest share in 2020 due to advance feature and cost-effective technology use in this sensor. The hybrid image sensor is composed of CMOS and CCD use for cameras and other camera recording devices.

Region Analysis Preview,

Geographically, Asia Pacific is the leading regional market for image sensor market and is projected to record the highest revenue generation for the global market over the forecast period. The extensive usage of electronic devices and increasing expenditure is boosting this market in this region. However, North America is a second highest market for image sensor due to increase application of different image sensor in consumer electronics, automotive and other industries. Rising competition between manufacturers in Latin America is expected considerable growth in this region. Competition in the image sensors market is high, with manufacturers striving to outperform their rivals with respect to pixel size, pixel count, resolution, and performance.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the image sensor market are ABB Ltd, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, Delphi Automotive LLP, Honeywell International, Inc, Raytek Corporation, Meggitt Sensing Systems, Analog Devices Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Motorola Solutions, Inc., Robert Bosch GmBH, and Siemens AG, among others.

The global Image sensor market is segmented as follows:

By Technology,

CMOS image sensor,

CCD image sensor

Hybrid image sensor

By Array Type,

Linear image sensor

Area image sensor

By Application,

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Healthcare,

Security & surveillance

Industrial

Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany,

Italy,

Rest of Europe,

Asia Pacific,

China,

Japan,

India,

South Korea,

Southeast Asia,

Rest of Asia Pacific,

Latin America,

Brazil,

Mexico,

Rest of Latin America,

Middle East & Africa,

GCC,

South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa,