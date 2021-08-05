Categories
  • Logistics insurance protects businesses against damage or loss caused by disruptions in the logistics chain. In exchange for a premium, logistics insurance promises compensation in the event of damage/injury/loss. This is a type of risk management.

    COVID-19 Impact Analysis

    The impact of covid on logistics insurance market is less severe as compared to other markets. Since the outbreak of the virus, Logistics market did see a dip, yet loss is not much substantial. Due to the disruptions in logistics hubs and trade routes, it is evident to see disruptions in operations too. Mobile based technologies though showed some respite to the logistic insurers as they may function in areas hit by covid-19, but if the service remains offshore, they may have limited or no access to work remotely.

    Growth Factors

    The rapid growth of the transportation industry in emerging countries has been fueled by increased foreign direct investment; the establishment of free trade zones and increased globalization are few of the major factors boosting market growth. The use of digital technologies allows the company to capitalize on new opportunities for higher premiums, increased governance, better risk selection and improved customer experience. Insurers all over the world are implementing newer technologies and embracing cloud- and mobile-based technologies to improve their services.

    Report Scope :

    Industry Segment Analysis Preview

    The Industry segment is growing at a CAGR of XX% in 2020. The marine sector dominated the segment in 2020 and is expected to follow the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid growth in port development in emerging countries. The contribution of cargo holders has increased as the deductible and premium value of vessels has been reduced. Because of the risk associated with water transportation, the latter is the most important of the four modes of transportation, which are road, air, rail, and water. This is due to a variety of natural occurrences such as storms, pirates, and so on. The global logistics insurance market has been divided into transportation, marine, aviation and others.

    Regional Analysis Preview.

    Europe accounted for a share of around 34% in 2020. Europe accounted for a sizable portion and grew to become one of the industry’s most influential markets. The presence of established Logistics Infrastructure players along with the rise in digital insurance is the primary factors bolstering the region’s dominance. The region is also likely to stimulate growth by automating regulatory compliance. Government regulatory initiatives play an important role in determining the price of policies, which should have an impact on the industry as a driver.

    Rapid market growth is expected in Asia Pacific as a result of the growing logistics development in emerging economies such as China and India, which will likely offer many opportunities for the logistics insurance market. Developing countries, like Korea, India, Japan and China, have made steady progress in recent years, with promising growth prospects in the Asia-Pacific region. The region’s increasing infrastructure expenditure is expected to drive growth during the forecast period.

    Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

    Some of key players in logistics insurance market are llianz SE, Dawson Companies, American International Group, Inc., DB Schenker, G4S International Logistics, AGCS Aon, AXA, Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, Liberty Mutual Insurance and Marsh among others.

    The logistics insurance market is segmented as follows:

    By Industry

    Transportation
    Marine
    Insurance.
    Others.

    By Region.

    North America
    The U.S.
    Canada
    Europe
    France
    The UK
    Spain
    Germany.
    Italy
    Rest of Europe
    Asia Pacific
    China.
    Japan
    India
    South Korea.
    Southeast Asia
    Rest of Asia Pacific
    Latin America
    Brazil.
    Mexico
    Rest of Latin America
    Middle East & Africa
    GCC.
    South Africa
    Rest of Middle East & Africa.

