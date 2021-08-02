Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Report, Key Players, Size, Share, Analysis 2021 and Forecast To 2027 | DeZURIK (USA), Orbinox (Spain), SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland)

“

The report titled Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Manual Shut-Off Valve report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Manual Shut-Off Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DeZURIK (USA), Orbinox (Spain), SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland), VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland), Vortex, Talleres Mecanicos Herbe, Highlight Technology, Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik, Kempster Engineering, Lined Valve, Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland), Red Valve (USA), GEFA Processtechnik (Germany), Ebro Armaturen, Nor-Cal Products, Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac, Valtorc (USA), Wamgroup, Weir Minerals (UK), Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China)

Market Segmentation by Product: Cast Iron

Stainless Steel



Market Segmentation by Application: Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Other



The Manual Shut-Off Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Manual Shut-Off Valve market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Manual Shut-Off Valve industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Manual Shut-Off Valve market?

Table of Contents:

1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Overview

1.1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Product Overview

1.2 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cast Iron

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Manual Shut-Off Valve Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Manual Shut-Off Valve Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Manual Shut-Off Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Manual Shut-Off Valve as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Manual Shut-Off Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Manual Shut-Off Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Manual Shut-Off Valve Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve by Application

4.1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Pulp and Paper

4.1.2 Wastewater Treatment

4.1.3 Oil and Gas

4.1.4 Mining

4.1.5 Power

4.1.6 Other

4.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Manual Shut-Off Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve by Country

5.1 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve by Country

6.1 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve by Country

8.1 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Manual Shut-Off Valve Business

10.1 DeZURIK (USA)

10.1.1 DeZURIK (USA) Corporation Information

10.1.2 DeZURIK (USA) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 DeZURIK (USA) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 DeZURIK (USA) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 DeZURIK (USA) Recent Development

10.2 Orbinox (Spain)

10.2.1 Orbinox (Spain) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Orbinox (Spain) Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Orbinox (Spain) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Orbinox (Spain) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 Orbinox (Spain) Recent Development

10.3 SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland)

10.3.1 SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.3.2 SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 SISTAG (Wey)(Switzerland) Recent Development

10.4 VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland)

10.4.1 VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.4.2 VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 VAT Vakuumventile (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.5 Vortex

10.5.1 Vortex Corporation Information

10.5.2 Vortex Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Vortex Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Vortex Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Vortex Recent Development

10.6 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe

10.6.1 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Corporation Information

10.6.2 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Talleres Mecanicos Herbe Recent Development

10.7 Highlight Technology

10.7.1 Highlight Technology Corporation Information

10.7.2 Highlight Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Highlight Technology Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Highlight Technology Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Highlight Technology Recent Development

10.8 Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik

10.8.1 Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 Jaudt Dosiertechnik Maschinenfabrik Recent Development

10.9 Kempster Engineering

10.9.1 Kempster Engineering Corporation Information

10.9.2 Kempster Engineering Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Kempster Engineering Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Kempster Engineering Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Kempster Engineering Recent Development

10.10 Lined Valve

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Manual Shut-Off Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lined Valve Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lined Valve Recent Development

10.11 Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland)

10.11.1 Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland) Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Pentair Valves & Controls (Switzerland) Recent Development

10.12 Red Valve (USA)

10.12.1 Red Valve (USA) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Red Valve (USA) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Red Valve (USA) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Red Valve (USA) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Red Valve (USA) Recent Development

10.13 GEFA Processtechnik (Germany)

10.13.1 GEFA Processtechnik (Germany) Corporation Information

10.13.2 GEFA Processtechnik (Germany) Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 GEFA Processtechnik (Germany) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 GEFA Processtechnik (Germany) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 GEFA Processtechnik (Germany) Recent Development

10.14 Ebro Armaturen

10.14.1 Ebro Armaturen Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ebro Armaturen Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ebro Armaturen Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Ebro Armaturen Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 Ebro Armaturen Recent Development

10.15 Nor-Cal Products

10.15.1 Nor-Cal Products Corporation Information

10.15.2 Nor-Cal Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Nor-Cal Products Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Nor-Cal Products Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 Nor-Cal Products Recent Development

10.16 Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac

10.16.1 Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac Corporation Information

10.16.2 Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.16.5 Asteknik Valve-Elmak Mac Recent Development

10.17 Valtorc (USA)

10.17.1 Valtorc (USA) Corporation Information

10.17.2 Valtorc (USA) Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Valtorc (USA) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Valtorc (USA) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.17.5 Valtorc (USA) Recent Development

10.18 Wamgroup

10.18.1 Wamgroup Corporation Information

10.18.2 Wamgroup Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Wamgroup Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Wamgroup Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.18.5 Wamgroup Recent Development

10.19 Weir Minerals (UK)

10.19.1 Weir Minerals (UK) Corporation Information

10.19.2 Weir Minerals (UK) Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Weir Minerals (UK) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Weir Minerals (UK) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.19.5 Weir Minerals (UK) Recent Development

10.20 Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China)

10.20.1 Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China) Corporation Information

10.20.2 Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China) Manual Shut-Off Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China) Manual Shut-Off Valve Products Offered

10.20.5 Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technology (China) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Manual Shut-Off Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Manual Shut-Off Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Manual Shut-Off Valve Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Manual Shut-Off Valve Distributors

12.3 Manual Shut-Off Valve Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

