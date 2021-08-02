Sodium Carbonate Market – By Product Type (Natural And Synthetic), By End-Use (Glass, Water Treatment, Pulp & Paper, Soaps & Detergents, And Mining), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028

The global Sodium Carbonate market accrued earnings worth approximately 12.1(USD Billion) in 2020 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 22.8(USD Billion) by 2028, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 3.2% over the period from 2021 to 2028. The report offers assessment and analysis of the Sodium Carbonate market on a global and regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, revenue estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report provides historical data from 2018 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2028 based on revenue (USD Billion).

Report Scope :

Sodium Carbonate Market: Overview

Sodium carbonate also referred as soda ash is manufactured through two routes. One is synthetic chemical process known as Solvay ammonia soda process and second one is treating of naturally mined trona ores. Furthermore, the compound is utilized in producing glass, detergents, and soaps and finds huge applications in chemical sector. Additionally, it is also used in pulp & paper industry, flue gas desulphurization, and water treatment owing to its beneficial features such as non-toxicity & combustibility. In addition to this, sodium carbonate is utilized for neutralizing acidity and preventing corrosion of substance.

Sodium Carbonate Market: Growth Drivers

Massive use of sodium carbonate in production of glass containers, fiber insulation, and flat glass will boost demand for sodium carbonate in near future. Apart from this, utilization of compound in waste water treatment, purifying water, and petroleum refinement will embellish growth of sodium carbonate market in forthcoming years. Additionally, use of sodium carbonate as mordant in fabric dyeing, as catalyst in coal to liquid fuel conversion process, and in cotton & linen fabric bleaching will result in prominent inflation in market size. Moreover, sodium carbonate is used as an emetic and also utilized in personal care & cosmetic products due to ability of the compound in cleaning rashes on skin, thereby spurring business trends. Reportedly, it has been found that use of sodium carbonate does not cause serious health issues and this will further enhance product penetration in various industries.

Furthermore, large-scale use of compound in photography and fabrics as well as water softener in laundries will create lucrative growth avenues for sodium carbonate market in upcoming years. Apparently, it is used as antacid in healthcare sector and helps in removing alcohol, oil, and grease stains. All these aforementioned beneficial features (and effects) of sodium carbonate have made its use highly popular across myriad sectors.

Regional Landscape

Asia Pacific To Make Notable Contributions Towards Overall Market Revenue By 2028

The expansion of sodium carbonate industry in Asia Pacific over 2021-2028 is likely be due to massive production of the compound in countries such as China. Apart from this, massive use of the product in waste water treatment and pulp & paper industries across countries like Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, India, Thailand, and Indonesia will bolster regional market growth. Additionally, surge in product utilization in detergent & glass production will spearhead revenue of sodium carbonate industry.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants profiled in study and influencing business growth are Genesis Energy, Merck Millipore, Solvay, Ciner Resources Corporation, Tata Chemicals (Soda Ash) Partners, CIECH, and J M Loverridge plc.

The global Sodium Carbonate Market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Natural

Synthetic

By End-Use

Glass

Water Treatment

Pulp & Paper

Soaps & Detergents

Mining

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



https://murphyshockeylaw.net/