The regional market domination over forecast period can be attributed to large number of reputed breast cancer diagnostic centers in the U.S. and Canada.

Report Scope :

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Synopsis

Cancer cells detection at initial stage can minimize rate of deaths caused due to breast cancer in women. Researchers have studied a large number of breast diagnostics procedures such as mammography, ultrasound, positron emission tomography, computerized topography, biopsy, and magnetic resonance imaging. Nevertheless, these methods have proved to be very costly as well as time-consuming along with not apt for young females. Hence, it has become need of an hour for introducing diagnostic procedures for determining breast cancer tumors or lumps at initial phase. Investigators are focusing on developing biosensors for detecting breast cancer through use of various kinds of biomarkers. Apart from using biosensors & biomarkers, researchers are studying microwave imaging system functionalities to use it as diagnostic tool for breast screening & detecting breast cancer at early stage in coming years. According to NCBI, in recent years microwave imaging methods have been prescribed by doctors as safe & inexpensive alternate tool to mammography for breast cancer diagnosis.

Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market: Growth Drivers

A substantial decrement in breast-cancer related deaths in countries such as the U.S. from 1975 to 2000 due to constant improvement in breast cancer diagnostic & screening methods will increment breast cancer diagnostics market size in coming years. Early detection of breast cancer will result in increase in survival rates of patients, thereby driving industry trends. Furthermore, breakthroughs in molecular biology & pharmacology domains for knowing breast cancer and thus facilitating development of new modes of breast cancer treatments will steer expansion of breast cancer diagnostics market in next few years. With biomarker-based screening techniques such as ELISA, radioimmunoassay, fluoroimmunoassay, and immunohistochemistry catering to needs of breast cancer diagnostics, the market is anticipated to gain traction in the upcoming years.

Moreover, favorable government schemes facilitating more breast screening & diagnosis for detecting cancer at initial stage for treating & curing will create lucrative avenues for breast cancer diagnostics industry over 2021-2028. Launching of technologically upgraded products such as direct to consumer testing product for early diagnosis of cancer in patients will contribute substantially to size of breast cancer diagnostics market over forthcoming years.

Regional Landscape

North America To Lead Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market Surge By 2028

The regional market domination over forecast period can be attributed to large number of reputed breast cancer diagnostic centers in the U.S. and Canada. Apart from this, availability of robust diagnostic & screening infrastructure facility in various countries of North America will pave a way for growth of breast cancer diagnostics market in sub-continent. Growing patient awareness about early diagnosis of breast cancer will further shape market development in region over the coming decade.

Competitive Landscape

Key players profiled in study & influencing market revenue include Hologic Inc., Danaher Corporation, QIANGEN N.V., Koninklijke Philips N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited, Argon Medical Devices, Inc., and BD.

The global Breast Cancer Diagnostics Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Imaging

Blood Tests

Genomic Tests

Biopsy

By Product

Platform-based

Instrument-based

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa