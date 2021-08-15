Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Avago Technologies, InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Sensata Technologies, are some of the leading key players in microelectromechanical systems market.

The global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) accounted for USD 16.4 Billion in 2020 and are expected to reach USD 27.7 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 6.5% between 2021 and 2028.Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, or MEMS, maybe a technology wont to create tiny integrated devices or systems that combine mechanical and electrical components using the techniques of microfabrication. Generally, these elements are fabricated using microcircuit (IC) execution techniques and their size gets vary from well below one micron on the lower end of the dimensional spectrum, allowing to several millimeters. MEMS has been well-known together as the foremost promising technologies and it prospective to develop both industrial and consumer products by combining silicon-based microelectronics with micromachining technology. MEMS devices are small in size. Their components are usually microscopic. Levers, gears, pistons, also as motors, and even steam engines, have all been fabricated by MEMS.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic from China has impacted the worldwide Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market considerably. The rapid spread of the pandemic has compelled governments to initiate lockdowns in several countries, disrupting supply chains and shutting down numerous manufacturing plants. The slowdown caused within the production of the latest Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) is predicted to hamper market growth over the forecast period. Industry players are increasingly adopting innovative and remote working policies to stop the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces. Thus, the demand for Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) is predicted to extend owing to the rising adoption of advanced technologies within the global automotive, medical, and chemical sectors.

Growth Factors

An increase in demand for consumer electronics and wearable devices is anticipated to spice up the microelectromechanical systems market over the forecast period. Moreover, increased demand from the automotive and healthcare sector is probably going to trigger the marketplace for microelectromechanical systems. Nonetheless, developing new applications areas for MEMS in commodity and therefore the medical, surgical or increasing adoption in healthcare segment is expected open new avenues for the market growth over subsequent few years.

Report Scope:

Segment Analysis Preview

Based on sensor types, the MEMS market is divided into inertial, pressure, microphone, environmental, optical, and others. Inertial is the largest segment of the global MEMS market in the year 2016 in terms of revenue and is anticipated to expand at a faster rate over the coming years. Based on end-user, the global market for MEMS is divided into consumer electronics, aerospace & defense, automotive, industrial, healthcare and others. Consumer electronics dominated the segment in the year 2016 and anticipated to remain the leading segment over the forecast period, expanding at the fastest rate compared to all other applications. The growing popularity of connected lifestyles is creating a huge impact on the consumer electronics segment.

Regional Analysis Preview

Asia Pacific leads the segment and is expected to experience high demand for MEMS in electronics, information technology, automotive, and healthcare industries. Europe and North America are expected to grow at a significant rate in years to come. Being a lucrative industry for consumer electronics like smartphones and laptops, the Asia Pacific MEMS market contributed to over 53% of the general revenue in 2015. Japan is estimated to witness tremendous growth over the approaching years due to increasing miniaturization and communication capabilities in automobiles.

Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape

The major players that are comprised in Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) market are STMicroelectronics, Texas Instruments Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Hewlett-Packard Company, Knowles Electronics, Canon Inc., Denso Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Avago Technologies, InvenSense, Inc., Analog Devices, Inc., and Sensata Technologies, are some of the leading key players in microelectromechanical systems market.

The global Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) is segmented as follows:

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

By Type

Inertial Combo

Pressure

Microphone

Environmental

Optical

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China,

Japan,

India,

South Korea,

Southeast Asia,

Rest of Asia Pacific,

Latin America,

Brazil,

Mexico,

Rest of Latin America,

Middle East & Africa,

GCC,

South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa,