The buyer doesn’t require paying for each mobile app whenever. The UK. Spain. Germany. Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific. China Japan. India South Korea. Southeast Asia. Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America.

The Global Mobile Entertainment Market was accounted for USD 104.9 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 201 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of around 8 . 1% between 2021 and 2028.The global mobile entertainment market has been seeing an interesting increment within the last few years due to the rising employment of handsets. Due to the consequent increment in mobile applications on account of technological advancement, the mobile entertainment market is developing endlessly . Due to the easy availability of network accessibility and rising population the expansion of the mobile entertainment market keeps on boosting. The buyer doesn’t require paying for each mobile app whenever. Therefore, the need for mobile entertainment apps like Temple Run 2, Spotify , Amazon Kindle, and Neko Atsume: Kitty Collection among others is rising incessantly. Rising demand from the young population and affordable costs of handsets are a number of the up-and-coming trends that are expected to unlock new opportunities for the mobile entertainment market within the near future.COVID–19 Impact AnalysisCurrently, the demand for Mobile Entertainment is on the increase during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this requirement is probably going to be hindered owing to reductions within the budgets of electronics companies and individuals due to partial lockdowns imposed worldwide. The lockdowns have caused severe losses to the worldwide industry players and placed restrictions on public gatherings at theatres, concerts, international events, and music festivals , which is clogging the market growth. Furthermore, the market is indicating a big recovery rate, mainly attributed to the remote working policies adopted by many industry players to stop the spread of COVID-19 at workplaces . The industry is, however, expected to face challenges within the future due to the consequences of COVID–19.Growth FactorsNew updates for the apps by market players are also set to foster the development of mobile entertainment market in the years to come. For example, in May 2018, AT&T began launching out app update for its TV streaming service named as DirecTV Now internet, which provided all users DVR access paired with

free 20 Hours of storage.Report Scope:Service Segment Analysis Preview.Based on services of mobile entertainment, the worldwide mobile. entertainment market is segmented into mobile music, mobile games, et al. including mobile TV. Other entertainment services division is further classified into e-commerce, social media, and so on. The mobile game division added up for nearly 56% share in terms of revenue of the worldwide mobile entertainment market in 2018 due to the high requirement of gaming apps from the teen population.Regional Segment Analysis Preview . Regionally, Asia Pacific is likely to stay the leader of the mobile entertainment market during the forecast period and added for a noteworthy share of the revenue of the global mobile entertainment market in 2018. The massive penetration of smart mobile equipment like smartphones & smart wearable devices alongside the acceptance of the latest technologies by market players across the region is that the main factor behind the dominance of the region in the Mobile Entertainment market.Key Market Players & Competitive Landscape.The key companies operating in the Mobile Entertainment market include Apple, Activision Blizzard, Company Profile, Electronic Arts, QuickPlay Media, Google, Spotify, and Rovio International are some of the major players of the mobile entertainment market. These players are bolstering the mobile entertainment market and will continue to do so shortly.

The global Mobile Entertainment Market is segmented as follows:

By Service.

Mobile Games.

Mobile Music.

Mobile TV

Others

By Region.

North America.

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK.

Spain.

Germany.

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific.

China

Japan.

India

South Korea.

Southeast Asia.

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America.

Brazil

Mexico.

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa.

GCC

South Africa.

Rest of Middle East & Africa.