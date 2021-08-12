Global Market Insights on 3D Printing: Insights & Forecasts, 2019-2025

3D Printing Market Research Report Size,Share,Growth,Trends and Forecast provides an deep analysis of the 3D Printing Market including detailed description of market sizing and growth, value, the key opportunities in the 3D Printing Market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry taking into consideration the previous growth patterns with Forecast Period 2021

The 3D Printing Market report provides insight into main drivers, challenges, opportunities and risk of the market and strategies of suppliers. Key players are profiled as well with their market shares in the global 3D Printing Market discussed. Additionally, the worldwide market is segmented based on type, application, deals, and area. The application portion shows the employments of the product.

The 3D Printing Market report also covers a detailed comprehension of the major geographies present in the market along with the key segments and sub-segments. The report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume.

About 3D Printing Market:

3D printing, also referred as additive manufacturing, is combination of processes used to produce three dimensional objects. In case of 3D printing, numerous layers of different kind of printing materials are formed under machine control to create a 3 dimensional object. The 3-dimensional images can be of varied shapes or geometries. 3D printing offers integration of metals & alloys with other raw materials as per the requirement of the end-user industry, to create specified 3 dimensional objects. Numerous industrial sectors are impacted by 3D printing solutions. Over the past decade, additive manufacturing technologies have drastically changed the way of designing, development and manufacturing of industrial goods.

Global 3D printing market was valued at US$ 5,492.8 Million during 2017 which is further projected to reach US$ XX Million registering exponential CAGR of XX% during 2018-2024. Increasing Spending on product development and R&D activities, rising regulatory support by national and local government bodies and growing manufacturing sector are the major drivers for the growth of 3D printing market. In addition, technological advancement in different end-user industry such as healthcare would provide ample growth opportunity for the adoption of 3D printing for various medical diagnoses. Automakers and raw material suppliers for manufacturing sector have realized the benefits of 3D printing solutions, eventually increasing the demand for 3D printing solution in these industries. In the automotive industry, the use of 3D printing technology has been successful in bring about new shapes to the industry, allowing the industry to produce lighter and more complex structures at affordable price ranges.

Insights Presented in the Report:

The report analyses 3D Printing market report majorly based on component, technology, applications and end users. Products, materials and services are the major components considered in the deep analysis of the 3D printing industry.

Product segment is further classified into professional printers and desktop printers. Product segment is expected to register fastest growth, owing to increasing demand for desktop 3D printers over the period of time although industrial printers is projected to continue to display its dominance till 2024.

Global 3D printing material market is further divided into different material types including polymer, plastic, metal and alloys, ceramics and others materials. In 2017, polymer segment dominated the global 3D printing material market as they represent greatest penetration and user accessibility in 3D printing. It is anticipated that polymer material will continue to lead material segment during the forecasted period.

Moreover, service segment is categorized into custom design and manufacturing and after sales service. Custom design and manufacturing was valued at US$ XX Million in 2017 and will continue to grow with an exorbitant CAGR of 23% during 2018-2024.

Stereolithography, Selective Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting, Fused deposition modeling, Laminated object Manufacturing and Others are the major technologies considered while analyzing the regional 3D printing market. Fused Deposition Modelling, Selective Laser Sintering and Stereolithography constitute as the topmost technologies in 3D printing. Fused Deposition Modelling occupied the largest share in 2017 as it is one of the prominent and user friendly technology that is widely used to create 3D printed objects.

Based on application type, Global 3D printing market is bifurcated into functional parts, fit and assembly, prototype modelling, education, metal casting, Visual Aids, Presentation Modelling and other applications. Functional parts captured maximum share during 2017 owing to its fast speed, quality and low cost of additive manufacturing.

Furthermore, 3D printing techniques find its major application in verticals such as education, automotive, aerospace & defense, healthcare, consumer goods, manufacturing, construction and others. Manufacturing sector dominated 3D printing landscape during 2017 owing to bolstering digitalization wherein 3D printing solutions have paved way for manufacturing companies.

For better understanding of the market penetration of 3D Printing the market is analyzed based on geographies and countries including North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico and rest of North America), Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Russia, Italy, Spain and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Israel and rest of LAMEA). In 2017, North America dominated the market with maximum share in terms of revenue. Substantial growth in the 3D Printing technology, government initiatives, surging 3D printing investments in emerging economies and continuous establishment of dental labs in the region have considerably contributed towards the remarkable growth of North America 3D printing market.

