Midstream Reports Second Quarter 2021, Expects 2021 Adjusted EBITDA in the Upper End

Reported net income of $9.4 million, net cash provided by operating activities of $176.4 million, and adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink, of $257.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, driven by strong producer activity and continued focus on efficiencies.

Grew adjusted EBITDA 6.5% compared to the second quarter of 2020, after excluding the impact of now expired 2020 minimum volume commitments (MVC).

Continued to focus on operating efficiencies leading to approximately flat operating and G&A expenses in the first half of 2021 compared to the second half of 2020, net of Project War Horse and Winter Storm Uri impacts, while in a growth and inflationary environment.

Experienced increased producer activity during the quarter in EnLink’s Permian and Oklahoma segments as operators responded to the strengthened commodity price environment.

Formed the previously announced EnLink Carbon Solutions Group to develop carbon solutions service offerings built on EnLink’s extensive footprint and longstanding customer relationships in Louisiana.

Continued to generate positive segment cash flow in all four business segments during the second quarter of 2021.

Delivered $71.5 million of free cash flow after distributions (FCFAD) for the second quarter of 2021 as a result of strong operational results and timing of capex. On a trailing 12-month basis as of June 30, 2021, EnLink has generated $359.4 million in total FCFAD.

Exited the quarter with leverage at 4.1x as EnLink approaches its near-term target of less than 4x. EnLink will continue to de-lever while pursuing a more balanced approach for uses of FCFAD as it nears its near-term leverage goal.

Paid down $100 million of December 2021 term loan during the second quarter of 2021.

Repurchased $10 million of common units in June and July 2021.

“EnLink delivered another solid quarter of operating and financial results as we continue to make progress on our strategic plan,” said Barry E. Davis, EnLink Chairman and CEO. “With the tremendous execution by our team, continued momentum in producer activity on our footprint, and strong commodity prices, we expect to end 2021 in the upper end of our previously updated adjusted EBITDA guidance range of $1.02 to $1.06 billion, which was itself a 7% increase over our original full-year 2021 guidance at the midpoint.

“Our vision is to become the future of midstream by leading in innovation and creating sustainable value for EnLink and our unitholders. We took big steps toward achieving this vision with the creation of our Carbon Solutions Group, which will work on decarbonization projects that create compelling business opportunities for EnLink and our industrial partners, while also strengthening EnLink’s leading role in the global energy transition. Our extensive network of pipelines in Louisiana and decades of operational excellence uniquely positions us to build a carbon capture and sequestration business that is mutually beneficial to EnLink and our existing customer base along the Mississippi River corridor, one of the highest CO2-emitting regions in the country.”

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Highlights

Three Months Ended

$millions, unless noted

June 30, 2021

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2020

Net income (loss)

9

13

30

Adjusted EBITDA, net to EnLink

258

249

255

Net cash provided by operating activities

176

226

135

Free cash flow after distributions

72

94

72

Total capex & plant relocation costs, net to EnLink

58

28

58

Debt to Adjusted EBITDA*

4.1x

4.2x

4.3x

Outstanding common units**

488,622,133

490,055,937

489,593,587

*As calculated under EnLink’s Revolver.

**Outstanding common units as of July 29, 2021, April 29, 2021, and June 30, 2020, respectively.

Second Quarter 2021 Segment Updates

Permian Basin:

Segment profit of $44.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 was 3% higher than the first quarter of 2021 and 28% higher than the second quarter of 2020. Segment profit includes $10.0 million and $6.0 million of operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021 and first quarter of 2021, respectively, related to our plant relocation project, Project War Horse.

Segment cash flow totaled $4.5 million for the second quarter of 2021, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of positive segment cash flow. This was achieved despite a ramp up of capital expenditures and Project War Horse operating expenses incurred during the quarter.

Average natural gas gathering volumes for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately 11% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and approximately 18% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2020. Average natural gas processing volumes for the second quarter of 2021 increased approximately 9% compared to the prior quarter and were 7% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

While volumes in the first quarter of 2021 were adversely impacted by Winter Storm Uri, gas gathering and processing volumes in the second quarter were 10% higher and 6% higher, respectively, over the fourth quarter of 2020. The second quarter of 2021 benefited from producers quickly bringing wells back online following Winter Storm Uri and continued momentum in rig and completion activity.

Average crude gathering volumes increased by approximately 13% for the second quarter of 2021 as compared to the first quarter of 2021 due to timing of producer completion activity.

Louisiana:

Segment profit of $67.3 million for the second quarter of 2021 was 18% lower as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and approximately 5% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2020. The sequential decline was due to normal natural gas liquids (NGL) business seasonality. The improvement over the prior year was driven by the inception of the Venture Global contract in the first quarter of 2021 and higher NGL fractionation volumes.

Segment cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $65.1 million, and Louisiana is expected to continue generating strong segment cash flow for the remainder of 2021 with the fourth quarter expected to continue as the seasonally strongest quarter.

Average natural gas transportation volumes for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately 1% lower as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and approximately 14% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

NGL fractionation volumes for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately 9% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2021 and approximately 5% higher as compared to the second quarter of 2020.

Average crude volumes handled in EnLink’s Ohio River Valley operations for the second quarter of 2021 were lower by approximately 3% as compared to the second quarter of 2020 due to lower overall levels of activity in the region.

Oklahoma:

Segment profit of $85.6 million for the second quarter of 2021 was approximately 54% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2021, which was negatively impacted by Winter Storm Uri. Excluding the impact of MVC payments that expired in 2020, segment profit grew over 5% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment cash flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $80.7 million, and Oklahoma is expected to continue generating strong segment cash flow for the remainder of 2021.

Average natural gas gathering volumes for the second quarter of 2021 were approximately 8% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Average natural gas processing volumes for the second quarter of 2021 increased by approximately 9% when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

Including the adverse impact of Winter Storm Uri in the first quarter, gathering and processing volumes were 2% lower compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, as producer activity improved during the second quarter, helping to moderate the decline in volumes.

The Devon and Dow Inc. joint venture continues to progress as expected under the joint venture’s development plan, operating two rigs during the second quarter of 2021. First volumes are expected in the second half of 2021.

Average crude gathering volumes during the second quarter of 2021 were approximately 36% higher as compared to the first quarter of 2021.

North Texas:

Segment profit of $57.9 million for the second quarter of 2021 decreased by approximately 25% as compared to the first quarter of 2021, which was positively impacted by Winter Storm Uri. Segment profit declined by approximately 6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Segment cash flow for the first quarter of 2021 was $56.0 million. North Texas is expected to generate strong segment cash flow for the remainder of 2021.

Average natural gas gathering and transportation volumes for the second quarter of 2021 increased by approximately 2% as compared to the first quarter of 2021. Average natural gas processing volumes for the second quarter of 2021 were flat when compared to the first quarter of 2021.

BKV and other operators continued to focus on production optimization through restimulation activity in the basin.

