Redefining the Future of Farming, to Participate in Food Waste Preservation

Breakthrough U.S. indoor agriculture company Local Bounti Corporation (“Local Bounti”), today announced that it will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Local Bounti Co-Founder and Co-CEO Craig Hurlbert will participate in a panel discussion entitled, “Food Waste Preservation/Prevention” at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Positioned as an industry disruptor changing the way food is grown and re-imagining the Farm of the Future™, Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”) company redefining ESG standards for indoor agriculture. Local Bounti’s unique business model is based on building local facilities, operated by local teams, to deliver the freshest and highest quality produce to local communities while maintaining a limited carbon footprint. Using proprietary technology to grow leafy greens and herbs in a smart, indoor controlled environment − and with a cultivation process that uses 90 percent less water and land than conventional agriculture, free from herbicides or pesticides − Local Bounti delivers high-quality produce that has a significantly longer shelf life.

Leveraging its innovative proprietary modular and scalable building system, which is designed to easily and efficiently replicate its proven indoor farm model, Local Bounti is currently undergoing expansion to increase the capacity of its flagship facility in Hamilton, Montana, by approximately 140 percent which is expected to be completed and operational by the fourth quarter of 2021 and plans to break ground on additional facilities before the end of this year. In addition to the Hamilton, Montana facility expansion, seven additional facilities are planned to be built in the Western U.S. by 2025.

To learn more about Local Bounti’s unique growing process, diversified product offerings and experienced leadership team, please visit localbounti.com.

In June 2021, Local Bounti and Leo Holdings III Corp. (NYSE: LIII) (“Leo”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced they entered into a definitive business combination agreement. Upon the closing of the business combination (the “Business Combination”), which remains subject to customary closing conditions, Local Bounti will become publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol, “LOCL”.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti is a premier controlled environment agriculture (CEA) company redefining conversion efficiency and environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards for indoor agriculture. Local Bounti operates an advanced indoor growing facility in Hamilton, Montana, within a few hours’ drive of its retail and food service partners. Reaching retail shelves in record time post-harvest, Local Bounti produce is superior in taste and quality compared to traditional field-grown greens. Local Bounti’s USDA Harmonized Good Agricultural Practices (GAP Plus+) and non-genetically modified organisms (GMO) produce is sustainably grown using proprietary technology 365 days a year, free of pesticides and herbicides, and using 90 percent less land and water than conventional outdoor farming methods. With a mission to ‘bring our farm to your kitchen in the fewest food miles possible,’ Local Bounti is disrupting the cultivation and delivery of produce. Local Bounti is also committed to making meaningful connections and giving back to each of the communities it serves. To find out more, visit localbounti.com or follow Local Bounti on LinkedIn for the latest news and developments.

