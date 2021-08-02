SeaChange as Technology Partner to Launch Streaming Platform

A new streaming service, Screen iL, targeting Israeli expatriates and consumers worldwide with an appetite for native Israeli film and TV content, has launched globally online._ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

The new premium streaming service, built for Screen iL by SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video streaming platforms used by media operators and content owners, is the only legal platform to broadcast a wide variety of Israeli TV channels, films and other content outside the country. The bilingual Hebrew and English content will be actively marketed to consumers in the United States but open to Israeli film and TV lovers globally.

The service concept was developed by Stream iL Communications, Ltd., a company co-founded by prominent media professionals in the Israeli and global media industry – they are Moshe Edery, chairman; Ben Berner, CEO; and Albertino (Tino) Matalon, CMO/CFO.

“We founded the Screen iL service based on our own experience traveling abroad and feeling an emotional need for a window into Israel,” said Ben Berner, CEO, Screen iL. “Whether it’s news, comedy, humor, shows, movies or Hebrew; living abroad creates an emotional need to stay connected – we’ve all experienced it and that notion was the idea and the foundation for Screen iL.”

SeaChange and Screen iL: Forging a True Business Partnership

Screen iL’s multi-year deal with SeaChange provides it with access to the StreamVidTM platform’s full suite of cloud-based video delivery software, including the company’s newest predictive analytics tool, on a consumption basis.

StreamVid consists of five core functions – content ingestion, end-user management, monetization, premium user experience (UX) streaming and business intelligence. It is designed to help content owners engage directly with users by providing complete visibility over consumers’ life cycle and direct control over and access to consumer data and revenue streams. Built-in machine-learning will help Screen iL to identify growth opportunities and to continuously improve the system’s service quality.

“Streaming technology is enabling content owners to expand their footprint and reach a global audience with a user experience catered to each individual consumer,” said Greg Ireland, research director for TV and OTT Video at International Data Corporation (IDC). “Innovative technology companies are making it easy for content owners to enter the direct-to-consumer market, support their brand and monetize their content.”

“Bringing the Screen iL service to life and the chance to serve the Israeli diaspora and lovers of Israeli culture around the world has been a labor of love for our team,” said Robert Pons, executive chairman, SeaChange International. “Both project teams are fully aligned and committed to the long-term success of the business.”

Broad Range of Content for Subscribers

At launch, Screen iL will contain the most comprehensive collection of Israeli films, pre-taped and live Israeli TV in the world – outside Israel.

The movie library contains nearly every Israeli movie ever produced and especially those which won awards in Israel including Israel Ofir Prizes (local awards) to The Cakemaker, Fill the Void, Wedding Doll and Synonyms plus Oscar nominated films including Footnote, Beaufort, Sallah and The Policeman. Top content sources include Keshet (known as the creators of hit shows such as Homeland), Reshet, RGE, NMC United, Imagine Media, Teddy Productions and Armoza Formats.

