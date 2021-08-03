Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) (“Greenland”), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

Greenland’s management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on August 10, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 10, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance for the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2837618

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until August 18, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 2837618.

Phone Number

International

+61 2 8199-0299

United States

+1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong

+852 800963117

Mainland China

+86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wowoyr92

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

