Exclusive Deal for Weekly Show Lets Go

Starting in September and through the upcoming NFL season SiriusXM will air Let’s Go!, an exclusive weekly national show with 5-time NFL Super Bowl MVP champion quarterback Tom Brady and All-Pro wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The one-hour show will feature back-to-back, in-depth conversations with Brady and Fitzgerald, conducted by Hall of Fame Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray.

Gray has been interviewing both Brady and Fitzgerald since they came into the league, and for more than a decade when the three were together for the pregame and halftime of the NFL Monday Night Football broadcast. This year, for the first time, their conversations will be in a longer format and will premiere exclusively on SiriusXM.

Watch a clip of Brady and Gray discussing the new show here: https://youtu.be/y-wp5V6QaQY

The weekly one-hour show will air every Monday at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT starting September 6 on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio (channel 82). It will replay every Monday night on SiriusXM NFL Radio (channel 88). SiriusXM subscribers nationwide can listen in their car and on their phone and connected devices at home with the SXM App.

After Let’s Go! debuts each week on Mad Dog Sports Radio and SiriusXM NFL Radio, the conversations with Brady and Fitzgerald will become available as individual podcasts on the SXM App, Pandora, Stitcher and other podcast platforms.

In advance of the season premiere Brady joined Gray for a special SiriusXM Town Hall event prior to training camp. The event celebrated his unparalleled career, his unprecedented Super Bowl LV victory with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his interests beyond the game. Subscribers can watch and listen to the full Town Hall anytime on the SXM App (siriusxm.us/TomBradyTownHall).

Brady, Fitzgerald and Gray will also get together for an additional pre-season episode that will air during training camp.

“Adding Tom and Larry, two of the greatest to ever play the game, to our premium audio roster is tremendously exciting. Our relationship with Tom goes back to the early days of satellite radio when he was one of our first spokesmen, and Larry is not only one of the greatest receivers of all time but a person any company would be proud to add to its lineup,” said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s President and Chief Content Officer. “These conversations will be a must listen for sports fans and beyond every week.”

“Jim’s knowledge of sports and leadership is second to none,” said Brady. “His instincts, his focus, and his ability to connect with his listeners sets him apart as a broadcaster and I’m grateful to call him a friend. We’re thrilled to bring Let’s Go! to SiriusXM.”

“For all the years we have been together, it has brought me a lot of joy to be on the show with Jim, and to be associated with this Hall of Fame sportscaster,” said Fitzgerald. “And while we never had the chance to play together, to be radio teammates with the GOAT, Tom Brady, is as good as it gets. I know with Jim and Tom, we will have a great show for the listeners on SiriusXM.”

“It has been an honor for me to interview Tom and Larry since they started playing in the league, and for more than a decade on our show,” said Gray. “It’s very rare to hear the detailed thoughts and insights from two of the greatest players in NFL history on a weekly basis. This is what makes the show so special for the fans. The three of us are really looking forward to having our program on SiriusXM, and proud to work with the best that radio has to offer.”

“Tom and Larry are generational talents, two of the best to ever play the game,” said Steve Cohen, SVP of Sports Programming and Podcasts, for SiriusXM. “We couldn’t be more excited to have them on their own SiriusXM show, talking directly to our listeners. And with Jim, a multi Emmy Award winner and one of the best interviewers in media leading the conversations, our subscribers will be getting terrific insights into the game and more every week.”

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest quarterback of all time and has set a bar for success and longevity in sports that may never be surpassed. In 20 seasons with the New England Patriots he led one of the greatest dynasties in sports history to 17 division titles, 13 AFC Championship Games, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six Super Bowl titles. In 2020, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and followed up his success in New England by leading the Bucs to victory in Super Bowl LV. His performance earned him his seventh Super Bowl ring and fifth Super Bowl MVP award. At age 43, he is the oldest player to be named Super Bowl MVP and win a Super Bowl as the starting quarterback. Off the field, Brady is co-founder of TB12, a performance lifestyle brand that delivers personalized, comprehensive programming to a worldwide audience and integrates revolutionary concepts in deep-force muscle pliability work, hydration, nutrition, functional strength & conditioning, and cognitive health. This year Brady also announced his NFT platform and marketplace, Autograph, which will launch this fall.

Larry Fitzgerald has played all of his 17 NFL seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He is considered by fans, coaches and peers to be among the greatest receivers in NFL history. Fitzgerald ranks second all time in NFL career receiving yards, second in career receptions, and sixth in receiving touchdowns. He has been selected for the Pro Bowl 11 times, was named First-Team All-Pro in 2008 and Second-Team All-Pro twice (2009 and 2011). In 2016, Fitzgerald was honored with the prestigious Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes an NFL player for his excellence on and off the field. Outside of football, Fitzgerald recently joined the ownership group of the Phoenix Suns of the NBA.

Jim Gray is a 12-time Emmy Award-winning journalist. He was inducted with the class of 2018 into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, and with the class of 2020, was honored by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with the prestigious Curt Gowdy Award. He has conducted thousands of interviews and covered sports for more than four decades all over the world including numerous Olympics, Super Bowls, NBA Finals, NCAA Final Fours, The Masters, All-Star Games, and World Boxing Title Fights. Gray is the author of the bestseller, “Talking to GOATs.”

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the leading audio entertainment company in North America, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription and digital advertising-supported audio products. SiriusXM’s platforms collectively reach approximately 150 million listeners, the largest digital audio audience across paid and free tiers in North America, and deliver music, sports, talk, news, comedy, entertainment and podcasts. Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, is the largest ad-supported audio entertainment streaming service in the U.S. SiriusXM’s subsidiaries Stitcher, Simplecast and AdsWizz make it a leader in podcast hosting, production, distribution, analytics and monetization. The Company’s advertising sales organization, which operates as SXM Media, leverages its scale, cross-platform sales organization and ad tech capabilities to deliver results for audio creators and advertisers. SiriusXM, through Sirius XM Canada Holdings, Inc., also offers satellite radio and audio entertainment in Canada. In addition to its audio entertainment businesses, SiriusXM offers connected vehicle services to automakers. For more about SiriusXM, please go

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/