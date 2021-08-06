Present at Oppenheimer 24th Annual Technology, Internet

“We are proud of the results of our third fiscal quarter with strong execution by both businesses,” commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. “Life Sciences sustained its high growth performance and Semiconductor Solutions acceleration was exceptionally strong. We expect our fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to continue the upward trajectory. We remain on track for the planned separation into two standalone companies, which is expected to occur by the end of the calendar year.”
Summary of GAAP Results
Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021
Revenue for the third quarter was $315 million, up 43% year over year driven by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions.
Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.53 per share compared to $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Life Sciences revenue of $129 million grew 38% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 42%. Life Sciences Products grew 60% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 28%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 43%.
Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $186 million, an increase of 47% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 43%.
Operating income was $50 million, compared to $19 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 15.9%, up 730 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 45.8%, up 370 basis points year over year. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $6 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.
A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.
Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations
Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021
Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.72, up 127% year over year.
Operating income was $68 million, an increase of 127% year over year, and operating margin was 21.5%, up 790 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 46.9% was up 340 basis points year over year.
Life Sciences operating margin was 17.8%, up from 7.1% in the prior year. Gross margin was 50.0%, up 540 basis points year over year driven by performance improvement of 250 basis points, as well as, 280 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.
Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 24.1%, an increase of 560 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.7%, up 200 basis points year over year, driven by margin expansion in Automation.
Adjusted EBITDA was $78 million, up 94% from the third quarter of 2020 and 10% sequentially.
Cash and Liquidity
Cash flow from operations was $45 million for the quarter, an increase of $19 million year over year.
On April 29, 2021, the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for approximately $70 million in cash subject to working capital and other adjustments.
The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $286 million, with total debt of $50 million, and net cash of $236 million.
Quarterly Cash Dividend
The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company’s Board of Directors.
Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021
The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $328 million to $348 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.81. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60.
About Brooks Automation
Brooks (Nasdaq: BRKS) operates two, global, market-leading businesses, Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions, each with its own distinct area of focus and expertise. The Company’s Life Sciences business provides a full suite of reliable cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research and advanced cell therapies for the industry’s top pharmaceutical, biotech, academic and healthcare institutions globally. Brooks Life Sciences’ GENEWIZ division is a leading provider of gene sequencing and gene synthesis services. With over 40 years as a partner to the semiconductor manufacturing industry, Brooks’ Semiconductor Solutions business provides industry-leading precision vacuum robotics, integrated automation systems and contamination control solutions to the world’s leading semiconductor chip makers and equipment manufacturers as well as collaborative robotics and automation capabilities for multi-market applications.
On May 10, 2021, Brooks announced its plans to separate into two independent, publicly traded companies by establishing a standalone life sciences company, comprised of the Life Sciences business, and a standalone automation company, comprised of the Semiconductor Solutions business. The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2021.
Brooks is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.brooks.com.
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
Products
$
215,843
$
142,323
$
565,829
$
413,329
Services
99,506
78,027
285,610
237,748
Total revenue
315,349
220,350
851,439
651,077
Cost of revenue
Products
120,387
81,989
317,472
245,930
Services
50,562
45,573
149,165
137,092
Total cost of revenue
170,949
127,562
466,637
383,022
Gross profit
144,400
92,788
384,802
268,055
Operating expenses
Research and development
18,284
14,004
51,310
43,727
Selling, general and administrative
75,883
59,714
221,646
178,866
Restructuring charges
—
(29)
179
1,125
Total operating expenses
94,167
73,689
273,135
223,718
Operating income
50,233
19,099
111,667
44,337
Interest income
409
29
503
865
Interest expense
(477)
(810)
(1,485)
(2,265)
Other income (expenses), net
(1,625)
498
(147)
(1,318)
Income before income taxes
48,540
18,816
110,538
41,619
Income tax provision
9,370
5,120
20,428
5,557
Income from continuing operations
39,170
13,696
90,110
36,062
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(4)
—
(1,168)
(182)
Net income
$
39,166
$
13,696
$
88,942
$
35,880
Basic net income per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.53
$
0.19
$
1.21
$
0.49
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.00)
–
(0.02)
(0.00)
Basic net income per share
$
0.53
$
0.19
$
1.20
$
0.49
Diluted net income per share:
Income from continuing operations
$
0.53
$
0.19
$
1.21
$
0.49
Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax
(0.00)
–
(0.02)
(0.00)
Diluted net income per share
$
0.53
$
0.19
$
1.20
$
0.49
Weighted average shares outstanding used in
computing net income per share:
Basic
74,296
73,759
74,195
73,473
Diluted
74,495
73,860
74,420
73,766
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
269,862
$
295,649
Marketable securities
101
67
Accounts receivable, net
234,079
188,291
Inventories
154,720
114,834
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
58,455
50,612
Total current assets
717,217
649,453
Property, plant and equipment, net
146,522
117,665
Long-term marketable securities
3,637
3,101
Long-term deferred tax assets
4,447
4,979
Goodwill
551,326
501,536
Intangible assets, net
254,937
218,325
Other assets
85,169
64,066
Total assets
$
1,763,255
$
1,559,125
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt
$
—
$
827
Accounts payable
98,192
61,758
Deferred revenue
35,421
31,357
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
8,132
8,201
Accrued compensation and benefits
43,803
43,267
Accrued restructuring costs
29
181
Accrued income taxes payable
22,232
10,094
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
103,251
55,433
Total current liabilities
311,060
211,118
Long-term debt
49,651
49,588
Long-term tax reserves
18,410
19,168
Long-term deferred tax liabilities
16,295
17,798
Long-term pension liabilities
6,536
6,406
Long-term operating lease liabilities
45,034
31,855
Other long-term liabilities
8,440
9,578
Total liabilities
455,426
345,511
Stockholders’ Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock, $0.01 par value – 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,758,598 shares issued and
74,296,729 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841
shares outstanding at September 30, 2020
878
873
Additional paid-in capital
1,965,705
1,942,850
Accumulated other comprehensive income
26,619
21,919
Treasury stock at cost – 13,461,869 shares
(200,956)
(200,956)
Accumulated deficit
(484,417)
(551,072)
Total stockholders’ equity
1,307,829
1,213,614
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,763,255
$
1,559,125
BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities
Net income
$
88,942
$
35,880
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
48,684
49,760
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
—
301
Stock-based compensation
20,277
12,348
Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs
169
177
Deferred income taxes
(10,293)
(9,319)
Other gains on disposals of assets
225
163
Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax
948
319
Taxes paid stemming from divestiture
—
(91,500)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(40,286)
(15,719)
Inventories
(32,532)
(17,695)
Prepaid expenses and current assets
4,000
12,554
Accounts payable
23,327
11,032
Deferred revenue
(1,564)
214
Accrued warranty and retrofit costs
(286)
580
Accrued compensation and tax withholdings
(338)
1,928
Accrued restructuring costs
(153)
(609)
Accrued expenses and current liabilities
21,625
(4,347)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
122,745
(13,933)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(34,606)
(29,685)
Purchases of marketable securities
(100)
(10,843)
Sales of marketable securities
25
2,492
Maturities of marketable securities
25
42,226
Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture
(1,802)
—
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(92,375)
(15,743)
Disbursement for a loan receivable
—
—
Issuance of a note receivable
—
(1,000)
Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment
—
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(128,833)
(12,553)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from term loans, net of discount
—
—
Proceeds from issuance of common stock
2,583
2,332
Payments of financing costs
—
—
Principal payments on debt
(828)
(828)
Payments of finance leases
(915)
(957)
Common stock dividends paid
(22,288)
(22,127)
Net cash used in financing activities
(21,448)
(21,580)
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
7,582
3,095
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(19,954)
(44,971)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
302,526
305,171
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$
282,572
$
260,200
Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
269,862
$
256,633
Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,570
3,567
Long-term restricted cash included in other assets
9,140
—
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows
$
282,572
$
260,200
Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.