Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results, Provides Capital

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP) (NYSE: LPX) today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021.

Key Highlights for the Second Quarter

Net sales increased by 142% to $1.3 billion

Siding Solutions (formerly referred to as SmartSide®) net sales increased by 39% to $288 million

OSB net sales increased by $574 million to $778 million, $554 million of which was due to higher OSB prices

Net income attributed to LP was $498 million ($4.90 per diluted share)

Cash provided by operating activities was $457 million

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $684 million

Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) was $4.74 per share

(1)

This is a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Use of Non-GAAP Information” and “Reconciliation of Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Adjusted Income, and Non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS”

Capital Allocation Update

Paid $465 million in the quarter to repurchase 7.3 million shares of LP common stock

Since quarter end, as of July 30, 2021, paid an additional $131 million for 2.3 million shares

Paid $16 million in cash dividends

Cash and cash equivalents of $603 million as of June 30, 2021

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share, a mid-year increase of $0.02 per share or 13%

“All of LP’s segments overcame tightening supply chains to set records for sales and EBITDA in the second quarter of 2021, resulting in $4.74 in adjusted diluted earnings per share,” said LP Chair and Chief Executive Officer Brad Southern. “Siding sales grew by 39% and higher OSB prices resulted in extraordinary cash flow. The Siding capacity expansion project at Houlton is underway and on schedule, and Peace Valley pressed its first OSB board since restarting in late June.”

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $777 million (or 142%) over the prior year to $1.3 billion. Siding Solutions revenue increased by $81 million (or 39%) and OSB prices increased by $554 million over the prior year. South America revenue increased by $36 million (94%) over the prior year due to increases in prices. Additionally, EWP revenue increased by $79 million (99%) over the prior year, primarily due to increased pricing to offset increased input costs.

Net income attributed to LP for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $465 million over the prior year to $498 million ($4.90 per diluted share). Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2021 increased by $587 million over the prior year to $684 million primarily due to the growth in Siding Solutions and the higher OSB prices partially offset by increases in raw material prices, freight costs, and maintenance projects.

First Six Months of 2021 Highlights

Net sales for the first six months of 2021 increased by $1.2 billion (or 107%) over the prior year to $2.3 billion. Siding Solutions revenue increased by $172 million (or 43%) and OSB prices increased by $888 million over the prior year. South America revenue increased by $52 million (71%) over the prior year due to increases in prices. Additionally, EWP revenue increased by $102 million (58%) over the prior year, primarily due to increased pricing to offset increased input costs.

Net income attributed to LP for the first six months of 2021 increased by $752 million over the prior year to $818 million ($7.85 per diluted share) primarily due to the growth in Siding Solutions and higher OSB prices. We recognized debt extinguishment charges of $11 million during the first six months of 2021. During the first six months of 2020, we recognized pre-tax impairment charges of $15 million related to fiber-producing assets.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2021 increased by $965 million over the prior year to $1.1 billion, primarily due to growth in Siding Solutions revenue and higher OSB prices.

Segment Results

Siding

The Siding segment serves diverse end markets with a broad product offering of engineered wood siding, trim, and fascia, including LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP® BuilderSeries® Lap Siding, and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions® (collectively referred to as Siding Solutions).

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Net sales

$

291

$

220

32

%

$

576

$

432

33

%

Adjusted EBITDA

77

51

52

%

168

93

80

%

Siding net sales increased by $71 million (or 32%) and $144 million (or 33%) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. These increases are primarily due to Siding Solutions revenue increases of 39% and 43% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, partially offset by decreases in fiber sales.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by $26 million and $75 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020, primarily due to the increase in Siding Solutions revenue, partially offset by increases in raw material prices, freight costs, and mill spending.

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

The OSB segment manufactures and distributes OSB structural panel products including the value-added OSB portfolio known as LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, and LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing) and LP® TopNotch® Sub-Flooring. OSB is manufactured using wood strands arranged in layers and bonded with resins.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Net sales

$

778

$

204

281

%

$

1,317

$

424

211

%

Adjusted EBITDA

565

46

1,128

%

919

81

1,035

%

OSB net sales increased by $574 million (or 281%) and $893 million (or 211%) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. OSB prices increased by $554 million and $888 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. OSB sales volume increased by 8% for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily due to the nonoccurrence of last year’s COVID-related downtime. OSB sales volume was flat for the six months ended June 30, 2021. Structural Solutions volume, as a percentage of total OSB segment volume, was 46% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, compared to 41% and 42% in the corresponding periods in 2020, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA increased over the prior year by $519 million and $838 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, primarily due to higher OSB prices, partially offset by increases in raw material prices and mill spending.

Engineered Wood Products (EWP)

The EWP segment is comprised of LP® SolidStart® I-Joist, Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL), and Laminated Strand Lumber (LSL) and other related products. This segment also includes the sales of I-Joist and LVL products produced by our joint venture and sales of plywood produced as a by-product of the LVL production process.

Segment sales and Adjusted EBITDA for this segment were as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

Change

2021

2020

Change

Net sales

$

158

$

79

99

%

$

280

$

178

58

%

Adjusted EBITDA

18

3

513

%

26

12

116

%

EWP net sales increased by $79 million (or 99%) and $102 million (or 58%) for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. Adjusted EBITDA increased by $15 million and $14 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, respectively, compared to the corresponding periods in 2020. The increases to net sales and Adjusted EBITDA are primarily due to increased pricing to offset increased input costs.

_ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _

