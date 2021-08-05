The maintenance of a robust, proprietary pipeline is crucial to Zelgen’s business

Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020, about 4.6 million new cancer cases were diagnosed in China, with about 410,000 of those cases being liver cancer. Out of 3 million cancer deaths in 2020, about 390,000 were from liver cancer, second only to lung cancer.

Dr. SHENG Zelin, Chairman and General Manager of Zelgen, commented, “Zelgen is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on research and development of new drugs. The company’s first marketed product, Zeprosyn®, has been included in multiple clinical guidelines including the “Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Primary Liver Cancer.” Through this partnership, we will be able to take advantage of 111’s online diagnosis, treatment, multi-channel platform, and health management services to further increase the availability of new drugs and, in turn, provide greater benefits to patients.”

At the signing ceremony, Dr. Yu Gang, Co-founder and Executive Chairman of 111, stated, “The cooperation with Zelgen in the field of liver cancer is an important deployment of our digital platform in health management services directed toward a leading cause of cancer death in China. By harnessing the power of the Internet, we can break the limitations of time and space, and this new virtual platform will bring together specialists and patients online to efficiently carry out diagnoses, treatment education, follow-up visits,About Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Redfin (www.redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage, is now publishing climate risk information for every location page on its website. Visitors to Redfin.com who want to understand the climate risks for fire, heat, drought and storm over a 30-year period to any area in which they’re searching for a home can now see a ClimateCheck rating from 0-100 associated with the county, city, neighborhood and zip code of the home they’re considering. ClimateCheck, a company that measures an area’s risk for climate-related disaster, provides the data to Redfin. Currently, this data is available everywhere in the contiguous U.S.

“A home is a huge financial investment, and these days consumers are seeing all too many examples of climate-related risks like fires, floods and heatwaves,” said Redfin Chief Growth Officer Christian Taubman. “By bringing ClimateCheck’s data to every location page on Redfin.com, we’re making it easy for consumers to make better-informed decisions about buying, selling and renting.”

ClimateCheck’s ratings are based on two factors: an area’s future risk, and how much that risk will change over time. The company projects future risk for climate-related hazards by using dozens of internationally accepted global climate models that assume a conservative, worst-case scenario for the continued release of CO2 into the atmosphere. ClimateCheck then personalizes these global models to the local level across the U.S. with a technique called downscaling, which combines global projections with observed local weather patterns. It projects a higher risk for areas expected to experience more dramatic changes—compared to ones already experiencing such hazards—as this reflects the challenges and cost of adjusting to climate change and the increased stress on local infrastructure.

“Consumers can now make smarter decisions when evaluating the risks of climate change,” said ClimateCheck Principal Cal Inman. “Redfin is taking the global climate challenge down to the local level where people are struggling to

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate broker, instant home-buyer (iBuyer), lender, title insurer, and renovations company. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country’s #1 real-estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can take an instant cash offer from Redfin or have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Since launching in 2006, we’ve saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 4,100 people.

About ClimateCheck

Climate Check enables consumers to instantly assess property risk driven by climate change. ClimateCheck’s team of scientists and advisors combine historic data and climate models to produce a hyper-local risk assessment of all hazards for every property in the United States.

Established in 2009, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (“Zelgen”) (688266.SH) specializes in the research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and distribution of innovative medicines. Its goal is to become the leading pharmaceutical company in China focusing on the areas of oncology, hematology, gastroenterology and inflammatory-immune diseases.

The maintenance of a robust, proprietary pipeline is crucial to Zelgen’s business. To that end, the Company has successfully established two cutting-edge technology platforms for R&D and industrialization of precision small molecule drugs and recombinant

111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) (“111” or the “Company”) is a leading tech-enabled healthcare platform company committed to digitally connecting patients with medicine and healthcare services in China. The Company provides consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy, 1 Pharmacy, and indirectly through its offline virtual pharmacy network. The Company also offers online healthcare services through its internet hospital, 1 Clinic, which provides consumers with cost-effective and convenient online consultation, electronic prescription service, and patient management service. In addition, the Company’s online platform, 1 Medicine Marketplace, serves as a one-stop shop for pharmacies to source a vast selection of pharmaceutical products. With the largest virtual pharmacy network in China, 111 enables offline pharmacies to better serve their customers with cloud-based services. 111 also provides an omni-channel drug commercialization platform to its strategic partners, which includes services such as digital marketing, patient education, data analytics, and pricing monitoring.

For more information on 111, please visit: http://ir.111.com.cn/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “target,” “confident” and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111’s strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management’s current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company’s ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company’s ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

