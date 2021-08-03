Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare”, the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Townsquare’s strong performance continued in the second quarter of 2021, with significant growth in net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, net subscribers and net income. In the second quarter of 2021, net revenue increased +45% year over year, but more importantly, Townsquare achieved 99.4% of Q2 2019’s net revenue when excluding Live Events net revenue (in Q2 2019 there was $6.3 million of Live Events net revenue). Total digital revenue growth accelerated to +36% year over year (+27% vs. Q2 2019), contributing approximately 47% of Townsquare’s total net revenue in the first six months of 2021. Over the next three years, we expect double-digit digital net revenue growth to continue, fueling the growth of our digital platform from $180 million of revenue (on a trailing twelve-month basis as of June 30, 2021) to $250 million,” commented Bill Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Townsquare Media, Inc. “Most impressively, I am extremely proud to report that Townsquare’s second quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $30.3 million not only exceeded our expectations, our previously stated guidance, and 2019 levels (+1% vs. Q2 2019), but it was also the highest Adjusted EBITDA generated in any single quarter in Townsquare’s history. To accomplish this strong result only one year after the start of the pandemic is a testament to the strength of the Townsquare Team, our digital platform and solutions for local businesses, and our careful expense management efforts.”

Mr. Wilson continued, “As a Digital First Company, our digital revenue and profit growth has accelerated, driving the diversification of our business, total Company growth and separation from our local competition. I am incredibly optimistic about Townsquare’s future, and very proud that we are on the path to achieving 2019’s Adjusted EBITDA in 2021, on the verge of a full revenue recovery in 2021, and plan on delivering strong revenue and profit growth in 2022.”

Second Quarter Highlights*

As compared to the second quarter of 2020:

Net revenue increased 44.9%, and 45.7% excluding political revenue

Net income increased $36.9 million to $10.1 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased $28.2 million to $30.3 million, an all-time Company high

Digital net revenue increased 36.0%

Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 19.7% to $20.2 million

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 18.5% to $6.1 million

Advertising net revenue increased 50.4%, and 51.4% excluding political revenue

Live Events net revenue increased $1.2 million to $1.2 million

Net revenue excluding Live Events achieved 99.4% of Q2 2019 levels

Diluted income per share was $0.50, and Adjusted Net Income per diluted share was $0.53

Townsquare Interactive added approximately 1,350 net subscribers, achieving an all-time record high number of quarterly net subscribers

Year to Date Highlights*

As compared to the six months ended June 30, 2020:

Net revenue increased 17.1%, and 17.9% excluding political revenue

Net income increased $90.4 million to $4.0 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased $32.8 million to $50.4 million

Digital net revenue increased 24.2% to represent 46.8% of total net revenue

Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased 17.4% to $39.2 million

Townsquare Interactive Adjusted Operating Income increased 24.1% to $12.0 million

Advertising net revenue increased 18.2%, and 19.3% excluding political revenue

Live Events net revenue decreased 50.0%

Net revenue excluding Live Events achieved 99.8% of 1H 2019 levels

Generated Cash Flows from Operations of $31.2 million

Issued $550.0 million of 6.875% senior secured notes due 2026

Completed the repurchase of 100% of Oaktree Capital’s equity interest in the Company for $6.40 per security, representing a 19% discount to the pre-announcement share price (39% as of the March 9, 2021 closing date)

Townsquare Interactive added approximately 2,200 net subscribers

*See below for discussion of non-GAAP measures.

Segment Reporting

We have three reportable operating segments, Townsquare Interactive, our digital marketing solutions subscription business, Advertising, which includes broadcast and digital advertising products and solutions, and Live Events, which is comprised of the Company’s live events, including concerts, expositions and other experiential events.

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to the Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $33.3 million, or 44.9%, to $107.3 million, as compared to $74.1 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $3.3 million, or 19.7%, to $20.2 million, Advertising net revenue increased $28.8 million, or 50.4%, to $85.9 million, and Live Events net revenue increased $1.2 million to $1.2 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $33.4 million, or 45.7%, to $106.6 million, and Advertising net revenue increased $28.9 million, or 51.4%, to $85.2 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $28.2 million to $30.3 million, as compared to $2.1 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $28.3 million to $29.6 million, as compared to $1.3 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 increased $36.9 million to $10.1 million, as compared to net loss of $26.8 million in the same period last year.

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 Compared to the Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net Revenue

Net revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased $28.6 million or 17.1%, to $196.1 million, as compared to $167.5 million in the same period last year. Townsquare Interactive net subscription revenue increased $5.8 million, or 17.4%, to $39.2 million, Advertising net revenue increased $24.0 million, or 18.2%, to $155.7 million, and Live Events net revenue decreased $1.2 million, or 50.0%, to $1.2 million, each as compared to the same period last year. Excluding political revenue, net revenue increased $29.6 million, or 17.9%, to $194.9 million, and Advertising net revenue increased $25.0 million, or 19.3%, to $154.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased $32.8 million to $50.4 million, as compared to $17.6 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA (Excluding Political) increased $33.7 million to $49.4 million, as compared to $15.7 million in the same period last year.

Net Income (Loss)

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2021, increased $90.4 million to $4.0 million, as compared to net loss of $86.4 million in the same period last year. Net loss in 2020 was primarily driven by approximately $107.1 million of non-cash impairment charges to our FCC licenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2021, we had a total of $25.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $550.0 million of outstanding indebtedness, representing 5.8x and 5.5x gross and net leverage, respectively, based on Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended June 30, 2021 of $94.9 million.

The table below presents a summary, as of July 30, 2021, of our outstanding common stock, and securities convertible into common stock, excluding options issued under our 2014 Omnibus Incentive Plan.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/