acquisition of the Petersburg Solar Project adding new technologie

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series today announced that the presentations from the July Green Energy & Precious Metals lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the “virtual trade booth” for the next three weeks.

Participating Companies:

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Byron King, Editor, “Whiskey & Gunpowder”, Agora Financial-St. Paul Research

“The Revenge of High School Chemistry”

Raymond M. McCormick, Managing Director, Energy & Natural Resources, Capstone Partners

“An Investment Banker’s Perspective of the Uranium Industry”

Appia Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: APAAF | CSE: API)

Thor Mining PLC

(OTCQB: THORF | ASX: THR | AIM: THR)

Renforth Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: RFHRF | CSE: RFR)

Ion Energy Ltd.

(OTCQB: IONGF | TSX-V: ION)

Baselode Energy Corp.

(OTCQB: BSENF | TSX-V: FIND)

Blue Sky Uranium Corp.

(OTCQB: BKUCF | TSX: BSK)

Energy Fuels Inc.

(NYSE American: UUUU | TSX: EFR)

Euro Manganese Inc.

(OTCQX: EUMNF | TSX-V: EMN)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp

(OTCQX: SILEF | TSX-V: ELEF)

Commerce Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: CMRZF | TSX-V: CCE)

First Cobalt Corp.

(OTCQX: FTSSF | TSX-V: FCC)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc.

(NYSE: NMG | TSX-V: NOU)

Giga Metals Corp.

(OTCQB: HNCKF | TSX-V: GIGA)

Nova Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: NOVRF | TSX-V: NOVR)

Lion One Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: LOMLF | TSX-V: LIO)

Starcore International Mines Ltd.

(OTCQB: SHVLF | TSX: SAM)

Golden Valley Mines and Royalties Ltd.

(OTCQX: GLVMF | TSX-V: GZZ)

Arizona Metals Corp.

(OTCQX: AZMCF | TSX-V: AMC)

Barksdale Resources Corp.

(OTCQX: BRKCF | TSX-V: BRO)

Ridgeline Minerals Corp.

(OTCQX: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG)

Liberty Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)

Outback Goldfields Corp.

(OTCQB: OZBKF | CSE: OZ)

Karora Resources Inc.

(OTCQX: KRRGF | TSX: KRR)

Empress Royalty Corp.

(OTCQB: EMPYF | TSX-V: EMPR)

Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

(OTCQB: BHLL | TSX-V: BNKR)

Vior Inc.

(TSX-V: VIO)

Kodiak Copper Corp.

(OTCQB: KDKCF | TSX-V: KDK)

Heliostar Metals Ltd.

(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSX-V: HSTR)

Honey Badger Silver Inc.

(Pink: HBEIF| TSX-V: TUF)

Tinka Resources Ltd.

(OTCQB: TKRFF | TSX-V: TK)

Salazar Resources Ltd.

(OTCQX: SRLZF | TSX-V: SRL)

Stratabound Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: SBMIF | TSX-V: SB)

KORE Mining Ltd.

(OTCQX: KOREF | TSX-V: KORE)

Fabled Silver Gold Corp.

(OTCQB: FBSGF | TSX-V: FCO)

Element 29 Resources Inc.

(OTCQB: EMTRF| TSX-V: ECU)

Canada Nickel Company Inc.

(OTCQB: CNIKF | TSX-V: CNC)

Aztec Minerals Corp.

(OTCQB: AZZTF | TSX-V: AZT)

Granite Creek Copper Ltd.

(OTCQB: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX)

Group Ten Metals Inc.

(OTCQB: PGEZF | TSX- V: PGE)

Metallic Minerals Ltd.

(OTCQB: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG)

Imperial Mining Group Ltd.

(OTCQB: IMPNF | TSX-V: IPG)

Defiance Silver Corp.

(OTCQX: DNCVF | TSX-V: DEF)

Orezone Gold Corp.

(OTCQX: ORZCF | TSX-V: ORE)

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

(OTCQX: SPOFF | TSX-V: SPOT)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

