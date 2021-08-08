Angiography Devices Market Analysis – Siemens Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Royal Philips Electronics

Angiography Devices Market analysis provides an examination of various segments that are supposed to witness the quickest development amid the estimated forecast frame. The market study of this report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis, where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This market research report helps the clients understand the various drivers and restraints impacting the market during the forecast period. Market research reports like this Angiography Devices Market surely help to reduce business risk and failure. For effectual business growth, companies must adopt market research report service which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace.

Some prominent players in this market include:

Siemens Healthcare (Germany),

GE Healthcare (U.K.),

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Japan),

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan),

Royal Philips Electronics (Netherlands),

St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.),

Abbott Vascular (Abbott Laboratories) (U.S.),

Cordis Corporation (A JNJ Company) (U.S.),

Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.),

and Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.).

Various strategies such as collaborations, expansions, and new product launches have helped these companies to maintain their market share and grow in this competitive market.

Angiography is a medical imaging procedure used to visualize blood vessels (arteries and veins) inside the body. Angiography devices are used to diagnose and evaluate many diseases of blood vessels and related conditions, such as injuries, aneurysms (ballooning of a blood vessel), blockages (due to blood clots or plaques), stenosis (narrowing of a blood vessel), congenital (birth-related) heart abnormalities, disorganized blood vessels, and blood supply to tumors. Images captured trough angiography is called as angiograms.

The angiography devices market is mainly driven by technological advances, innovative product offerings, and growing aging population and increasing prevalence of vascular diseases. However, the lack of reimbursement for these systems and the presence of stringent regulations are expected to restrain the growth of this market in the forecast period.

The angiography devices market in this report is broadly segmented by technology, products, applications, procedures, indications, and end users. The market, by products, is segmented into angiography systems, catheters, guide-wires, balloons, contrast media, vascular closure devices, and accessories. The market by technology is segmented into X-ray, computed tomography, and magnetic resonance angiography. Based on applications the market is segmented as diagnostic and therapeutic.

Based on indication the market is segmented as known/suspected CAD, valvular heart disease, congenital heart disease, and congenital heart failure. Based on procedure, the market is segmented as coronary angiography, micro-angiography, neuro-vascular, peripheral angiography, post-mortem CT angiography, and other procedures (radiofrequency (RF) tumor ablation studies, other RF procedures). The angiography devices end-user market is divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and academic research laboratories.

The global angiography devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period of 2014 to 2019. The increasing utilization of angiography procedures for the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases owing to rise in the global population with cardiovascular diseases and heavy investments by medical imaging device manufacturers to offer advanced and innovative products for better results has propelled the growth of this market.

While developed regions like North America and Europe will show a sluggish growth, emerging markets like Asia and Rest of the World (Latin America) are expected to record strong growth. Countries like India, China, and Brazil will majorly drive the growth of these emerging markets owing to rising investment by public & private players in these countries, large patient population, and focus of leading players to capture growth opportunities in these markets.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms, and allow them to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for increasing their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the angiography devices market. The report analyzes the angiography devices market by products, technology, application, procedures and indication.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends, research and development activities, and new product launches in the angiography devices market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets by product, technology, and region.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the angiography devices market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, manufacturing capabilities, and SWOT analyses of the leading players in the angiography devices market.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Scope Of The Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered In The Report

1.4 Currency & Pricing

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Crackdown & Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Key Data Points From Secondary Sources

2.6 Key Data Points From Primary Sources

2.7 Key Industry Insights

2.8 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Segmentation

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Market Drivers

5.3.1.1 Aging Population And Prevalence Of Disease Likely To Increase Demand For Diagnostic Procedures

5.3.1.2 Awareness Programs, Conferences Likely To Propel The Digital Angiography Devices Market

5.3.1.3 Government Investments To Boost The Market

5.3.1.4 Fda Approval Of Angiography Devices To Increase The Market

5.3.1.5 Technological Advancements To Spur The Angiography Devices Market

5.3.2 Market Restraints

5.3.2.1 Regulatory Procedures To Limit The Growth Of Angiography Devices Market

5.3.2.2 Lack Of Reimbursement

5.3.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.3.1 Growing Investment Potential In Immature Emerging Markets

5.3.4 Market Challenges

5.3.4.1 High Cost Of Digital Angiography Devices And Instruments

6 Angiography Devices Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 X-Ray Angiography Devices

6.2.1 Image Intensifiers

6.2.2 Flat-Panel Detectors

6.3 Ct Angiography Devices

6.4 Mr Angiography Devices

7 Angiography Devices Market, By Products

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Angiography System

7.3 Catheters Tube

7.4 Guide-Wires

7.5 Balloons

7.6 Contrast Media

7.7 Vascular Closure Devices

7.8 Accessories

8 Angiography Devices Market, By Type Of Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic

8.3 Therapeutic

9 Angiography Devices Market, By Procedure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Coronary Angiography

9.3 Micro-Angiography

9.4 Non-Coronary Angiography

9.4.1 Neuro-Vascular Angiography

9.4.2 Peripheral Angiography

9.5 Other Procedures

10 Angiography Devices Market, By Indication

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Known/Suspected Cad

10.3 Valvular Heart Disease

10.4 Congenital Heart Disease

10.5 Congestive Heart Failure

10.6 Other Conditions

