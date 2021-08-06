Automation Reports Results of Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021, Ended

“We are proud of the results of our third fiscal quarter with strong execution by both businesses,” commented Steve Schwartz, President and CEO. “Life Sciences sustained its high growth performance and Semiconductor Solutions acceleration was exceptionally strong. We expect our fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 to continue the upward trajectory. We remain on track for the planned separation into two standalone companies, which is expected to occur by the end of the calendar year.”

Summary of GAAP Results

Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Revenue for the third quarter was $315 million, up 43% year over year driven by growth in both Life Sciences and Semiconductor Solutions.

Diluted EPS from continuing operations was $0.53 per share compared to $0.19 per share in the third quarter of 2020.

Life Sciences revenue of $129 million grew 38% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 42%. Life Sciences Products grew 60% year over year, and Life Sciences Services grew 28%. Excluding the effect of the recent exit of the RUCDR alliance, Life Science Services grew 43%.

Semiconductor Solutions revenue was $186 million, an increase of 47% year over year. Year-over-year organic growth was 43%.

Operating income was $50 million, compared to $19 million in the third quarter of 2020. Operating margin was 15.9%, up 730 basis points year over year and was driven by gross margin of 45.8%, up 370 basis points year over year. Operating expenses in the quarter include approximately $6 million in unallocated corporate expenses related to strategic M&A initiatives, including the preparation to separate the two businesses.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most nearly comparable GAAP measures follow the consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations and statements of cash flows included in this release.

Summary of Non-GAAP Results for Continuing Operations

Third Quarter, Fiscal 2021

Diluted EPS for the third quarter was $0.72, up 127% year over year.

Operating income was $68 million, an increase of 127% year over year, and operating margin was 21.5%, up 790 basis points year over year. Gross margin of 46.9% was up 340 basis points year over year.

Life Sciences operating margin was 17.8%, up from 7.1% in the prior year. Gross margin was 50.0%, up 540 basis points year over year driven by performance improvement of 250 basis points, as well as, 280 basis points of favorable mix as a result of exiting the RUCDR alliance agreement.

Semiconductor Solutions operating margin was 24.1%, an increase of 560 basis points from the prior year. Gross margin was 44.7%, up 200 basis points year over year, driven by margin expansion in Automation.

Adjusted EBITDA was $78 million, up 94% from the third quarter of 2020 and 10% sequentially.

Cash and Liquidity

Cash flow from operations was $45 million for the quarter, an increase of $19 million year over year.

On April 29, 2021, the Company acquired Precise Automation, Inc. for approximately $70 million in cash subject to working capital and other adjustments.

The Company ended the third fiscal quarter of 2021 with a total balance of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $286 million, with total debt of $50 million, and net cash of $236 million.

Quarterly Cash Dividend

The Company additionally announced that the Board of Directors has reiterated a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on September 24, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 3, 2021. Future dividend declarations, as well as the record and payment dates for such dividends, are subject to the final determination of the Company’s Board of Directors.

Guidance for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021

The Company announced revenue and earnings guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue is expected to be in the range of $328 million to $348 million and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.71 to $0.81. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the fourth fiscal quarter is expected to be in the range of $0.50 to $0.60.

Conference Call and Webcast

Brooks management will webcast its third quarter earnings conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. During the call, Company management will respond to questions concerning, but not limited to, the Company’s financial performance, business conditions and industry outlook. Management’s responses could contain information that has not been previously disclosed.

The call will be broadcast live over the Internet and, together with presentation materials referenced on the call, will be hosted at the Investor Relations section of Brooks’ website at www.brooks.investorroom.com, and will be archived online on this website for convenient on-demand replay. In addition, you may call 800-941-1366 (US & Canada only) or +1-212-231-2926 for international callers to listen to the live webcast.

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

Products

$

215,843

$

142,323

$

565,829

$

413,329

Services

99,506

78,027

285,610

237,748

Total revenue

315,349

220,350

851,439

651,077

Cost of revenue

Products

120,387

81,989

317,472

245,930

Services

50,562

45,573

149,165

137,092

Total cost of revenue

170,949

127,562

466,637

383,022

Gross profit

144,400

92,788

384,802

268,055

Operating expenses

Research and development

18,284

14,004

51,310

43,727

Selling, general and administrative

75,883

59,714

221,646

178,866

Restructuring charges

—

(29)

179

1,125

Total operating expenses

94,167

73,689

273,135

223,718

Operating income

50,233

19,099

111,667

44,337

Interest income

409

29

503

865

Interest expense

(477)

(810)

(1,485)

(2,265)

Other income (expenses), net

(1,625)

498

(147)

(1,318)

Income before income taxes

48,540

18,816

110,538

41,619

Income tax provision

9,370

5,120

20,428

5,557

Income from continuing operations

39,170

13,696

90,110

36,062

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(4)

—

(1,168)

(182)

Net income

$

39,166

$

13,696

$

88,942

$

35,880

Basic net income per share:

Income from continuing operations

$

0.53

$

0.19

$

1.21

$

0.49

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.00)

–

(0.02)

(0.00)

Basic net income per share

$

0.53

$

0.19

$

1.20

$

0.49

Diluted net income per share:

Income from continuing operations

$

0.53

$

0.19

$

1.21

$

0.49

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

(0.00)

–

(0.02)

(0.00)

Diluted net income per share

$

0.53

$

0.19

$

1.20

$

0.49

Weighted average shares outstanding used in

computing net income per share:

Basic

74,296

73,759

74,195

73,473

Diluted

74,495

73,860

74,420

73,766

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

June 30,

September 30,

2021

2020

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,862

$

295,649

Marketable securities

101

67

Accounts receivable, net

234,079

188,291

Inventories

154,720

114,834

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

58,455

50,612

Total current assets

717,217

649,453

Property, plant and equipment, net

146,522

117,665

Long-term marketable securities

3,637

3,101

Long-term deferred tax assets

4,447

4,979

Goodwill

551,326

501,536

Intangible assets, net

254,937

218,325

Other assets

85,169

64,066

Total assets

$

1,763,255

$

1,559,125

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities

Current portion of long-term debt

$

—

$

827

Accounts payable

98,192

61,758

Deferred revenue

35,421

31,357

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

8,132

8,201

Accrued compensation and benefits

43,803

43,267

Accrued restructuring costs

29

181

Accrued income taxes payable

22,232

10,094

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

103,251

55,433

Total current liabilities

311,060

211,118

Long-term debt

49,651

49,588

Long-term tax reserves

18,410

19,168

Long-term deferred tax liabilities

16,295

17,798

Long-term pension liabilities

6,536

6,406

Long-term operating lease liabilities

45,034

31,855

Other long-term liabilities

8,440

9,578

Total liabilities

455,426

345,511

Stockholders’ Equity

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value – 1,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding

—

—

Common stock, $0.01 par value – 125,000,000 shares authorized, 87,758,598 shares issued and

74,296,729 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021, 87,293,710 shares issued and 73,831,841

shares outstanding at September 30, 2020

878

873

Additional paid-in capital

1,965,705

1,942,850

Accumulated other comprehensive income

26,619

21,919

Treasury stock at cost – 13,461,869 shares

(200,956)

(200,956)

Accumulated deficit

(484,417)

(551,072)

Total stockholders’ equity

1,307,829

1,213,614

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,763,255

$

1,559,125

BROOKS AUTOMATION, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

(In thousands)

Nine Months Ended

June 30,

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities

Net income

$

88,942

$

35,880

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

48,684

49,760

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

—

301

Stock-based compensation

20,277

12,348

Amortization of premium on marketable securities and deferred financing costs

169

177

Deferred income taxes

(10,293)

(9,319)

Other gains on disposals of assets

225

163

Adjustment to the gain on divestiture, net of tax

948

319

Taxes paid stemming from divestiture

—

(91,500)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

Accounts receivable

(40,286)

(15,719)

Inventories

(32,532)

(17,695)

Prepaid expenses and current assets

4,000

12,554

Accounts payable

23,327

11,032

Deferred revenue

(1,564)

214

Accrued warranty and retrofit costs

(286)

580

Accrued compensation and tax withholdings

(338)

1,928

Accrued restructuring costs

(153)

(609)

Accrued expenses and current liabilities

21,625

(4,347)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

122,745

(13,933)

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

(34,606)

(29,685)

Purchases of marketable securities

(100)

(10,843)

Sales of marketable securities

25

2,492

Maturities of marketable securities

25

42,226

Adjustment to proceeds from divestiture

(1,802)

—

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(92,375)

(15,743)

Disbursement for a loan receivable

—

—

Issuance of a note receivable

—

(1,000)

Proceeds from sales of property, plant and equipment

—

—

Net cash used in investing activities

(128,833)

(12,553)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from term loans, net of discount

—

—

Proceeds from issuance of common stock

2,583

2,332

Payments of financing costs

—

—

Principal payments on debt

(828)

(828)

Payments of finance leases

(915)

(957)

Common stock dividends paid

(22,288)

(22,127)

Net cash used in financing activities

(21,448)

(21,580)

Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

7,582

3,095

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(19,954)

(44,971)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

302,526

305,171

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

282,572

$

260,200

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the consolidated balance sheets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

269,862

$

256,633

Short-term restricted cash included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

3,570

3,567

Long-term restricted cash included in other assets

9,140

—

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows

$

282,572

$

260,200

Notes on Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

These financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. Management adjusts the GAAP results for the impact of amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, purchase price accounting adjustments and charges related to M&A to provide investors better perspective on the results of operations which the Company believes is more comparable to the similar analysis provided by its peers. Management also excludes special charges and gains, such as impairment losses, gains and losses from the sale of assets, as well as other gains and charges that are not representative of the normal operations of the business. For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, management has excluded a charge related to liabilities for import tariffs related to imports in prior fiscal years. The cost of import tariffs which pertain to the current fiscal year imports were not removed from non-GAAP results. Management strongly encourages investors to review our financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not rely on any single measure.

