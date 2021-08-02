Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies, announced today that Grammy Award®-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara will perform a new original song for the upcoming animated feature film, PAW Patrol: The Movie™ that will be unleashed in theatres and on streaming on Paramount + on August 20, 2021.

Spin Master Entertainment, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Announce Singer-Songwriter Alessia Cara to Perform New Original Song for the Upcoming PAW Patrol: The Movie™ (CNW Group/Spin Master)

The new original song, titled “The Use in Trying”, was written by Alessia Cara and Jon Levine, and produced by Jon Levine. Alessia’s one-of-a-kind voice weaves a beautiful song that captures the sadness and uncertainty during a pinnacle moment in the film. Ultimately, “The Use in Trying” ends with a message that inspires hope.

“I wrote The Use in Trying for a specific scene in the movie, with the understanding that it was a big turning point in the story, emphasizing the importance of courage,” says Cara. “I wanted to write something that could not only teach kids that they’re not always going to win, but that there’s real value in trying anyways because of the lessons you find on the other side. That’s a sentiment we can all understand, the further into life we go. Navigating life is never easy, but it is always worth the shot.”

The single: “The Use in Trying”, will be released on August 10, 2021 and will be available across all platforms. Alessia appears courtesy of Def Jam Recording, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Directed by animation veteran Cal Brunker (Nut Job 2: Nutty By Nature; Escape From Planet Earth), PAW Patrol: The Movie, is based on the award-winning preschool series produced by Spin Master Entertainment and broadcast by Nickelodeon. Jennifer Dodge, Spin Master Entertainment’s President, is producing the film and Ronnen Harary, Spin Master’s Chair and Co-Founder, Adam Beder, Spin Master’s Executive Vice President Strategic Partnership & Franchise Development and Peter Schlessel are executive producers.

MOVIE SYNOPSIS

The PAW Patrol is on a roll! When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favourite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on. While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City! Joining the PAW Patrol in their thrilling first big screen adventure are members from the original series’ cast along with Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian West, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, with Tyler Perry and Jimmy Kimmel and introducing Will Brisbin.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children’s entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik’s Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, which combined have more than 50 million monthly active users. With close to 2,000 employees in 28 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 42nd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon and all related titles, characters and logos are trademarks of ViacomCBS Inc. (Nasdaq: VIACA, VIAC).

