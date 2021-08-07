Offering interest-based digital itineraries that you haven’t spent hours planning, HeyTripster.com creates a new trend in local tourism!

Nowadays, when the new form of travel and the changing needs of travellers are discussed, the new generation travel solution HeyTripster.com approaches the changing understanding of travel from a different angle by bringing travellers and local information together and supporting sustainable tourism. The travel tech startup offers daily trip plans that enable locals to generate income and plants a tree in the city for each plan purchased.

Time passing with the new environmental challenges… Many of us have started looking for places to travel to again. Well, if we don’t want to physically meet with a professional guide and travel, also if we want to plan our trip without drowning in the information pollution on the internet due to the changing conditions after the pandemic, what can we need other than refined local knowledge? HeyTripster comes to your aid at this point with a new generation travel understanding.

Carefully selected locals, such as gourmets, bloggers, art directors, editors, or architects, who deal with cities with their different characteristics, become trip designers with HeyTripster. Trip plans prepared by locals with different interests combine the most famous places and the most hidden places of the city with all the clues in carefully prepared, up-to-date, and optimum routes. Learning the travel preferences of the travellers, HeyTripster recommends the most suitable plans for the specific requests of the travellers with the algorithm they developed.

Digital plans, which can be viewed online or offline, are delivered to the traveller as the result of the purchase. HeyTripster, which has a business model in which locals generate revenue for each plan purchased, aims to draw attention to sustainable tourism and carbon footprint by donating one tree for each trip plan used.

In the initiative, where trip designer locals go through long screenings, and their trip plans are reviewed and published by professional guides, importance is given to current and local knowledge. It is aimed that knowledge in the mother tongue is not lost. For this reason, local information is collected in the local language and broadcast currently in languages such as English and Russian.

Currently serving in 5 provinces in Turkey, HeyTripster started its broadcasting life in Istanbul and continues with İzmir, Antalya, Muğla, and Çanakkale. Having completed the infrastructure preparations for its launch in Europe, the travel and technology startup is looking for travel designers in France and England to broadcast in the last quarter of 2021.

