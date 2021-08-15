Tunnel Automation Market High State Of Affairs, SWOT Analysis, Business Summary & Forecast 2026

Market Insights Reports released a new study on 2021-2026 Tunnel Automation Market with 100+ data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis.

The Global Tunnel Automation Market Report provides an in-depth assessment of the given sector’s current position and central factors. The study considers the present scenario of the Tunnel Automation market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

The tunnel automation market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of over 8.9% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Top Key Players in the Global Tunnel Automation Market: Siemens AG, Johnson Controls Inc., ABB Limited, SICK AG, Signify Holding BV, Agidens International NV, SICE, Indra Sistemas SA, Advantech Co., Ltd., CODEL International Ltd

– March 2019 – Advantech launched 4U rackmount high density GPU server containing more GPU cards for efficient AI training: the SKY-642. The SKY-6000 GPU server series is powered by dual Intel Xeon scalable family processors with each highly scalable GPU-optimized server supporting up to 10 NVIDIA GPU cards

Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

The global Tunnel Automation market report also includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Moreover, it offers an exhaustive analysis of aspects that will encounter the development of the market pre & post Covid-19 pandemic.

– The key factors propelling the adoption of tunnel automation are strict government regulations, increasing incidents of road accidents leading to high demand for enhanced security, and growing integration of cloud and IoT into tunnel automation solutions.

– According to World Health Organization, approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. The2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has set an ambitious target of halving the global number of deaths and injuries from road traffic crashes by 2020.

Key Market Trends

Highways and Roadways to Hold Significant Share

– The increasing number road tunnel accidents have propelled the adoption of the automated equipment in the tunnels. The average prevalence of tunnel fire accidents has increased yearly since 2000 with the majority of incidences occurring in the summer and winter seasons and the autumn season experiencing the least.

– The market is witnessing demand for tunnel automated components owing to the increase in tunnel constructions across the globe. For instance, recently, China built world’s largest road tunnel which is 7km long and costs around USD 170 million on the Sichuan-Tibet highway which shortens the time to reach Tibet by two hours.

Regional Analysis:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2016 to 2021 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

