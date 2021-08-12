Adventure Tourism Market 2021 | Present Scenario, Business Growth and Development Factors by 2027

Intelligence Market Report has released a new Adventure Tourism Market growth 2021-2027 survey report that includes data and statistics related to the market structure and size. The aim of the research is to provide market insight and strategy to help policymakers make informed investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. The aim of this study is to provide a detailed overview of market trends and growth situations so that appropriate tactics can be applied to outperform the global Adventure Tourism Market.

The global Adventure Tourism market size is projected to reach US$ 4564.9 million by 2027, from US$ 1195.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 21.5% during 2021-2027.

The research provides insights for the global Adventure Tourism Market based on different types, end-users and regions, and the competitive landscape of these segments is analysed in more detail.

Leading Companies in Global Adventure Tourism Market:

• Travelopia

• REI Adventures

• Abercrombie & Kent Group

• G Adventures

• Intrepid Travel

• Butterfield & Robinson

• Austin Adventures

• Natural Habitat Adventures

• Mountain Travel Sobek

Global Adventure Tourism Market: By Type

• Soft Adventure

• Hard Adventure

Global Adventure Tourism Market: By Application

• Solo

• Group

• Family

• Couples

Adventure Tourism Market Regional Analysis Includes:

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

