Electric Vehicle Interiors Market Top Key Players – Lucid Motors, Tesla Inc., NIO Motors – China, BYD Auto, BMW AG, X Peng, PPAP Automotive Limited, Honda Motors, Chevrolet Motors, Rolls Royce Motors, Lincoln Global Motors

Electric Vehicle Interiors Market were one of the preferred methods for propulsion of electric vehicles, and they first appeared in the mid-19th century, bringing a degree of comfort and simplicity of operation that gasoline vehicles did not have at the time. The design practice of automotive interior packages has been greatly aided by the development of a variety of standardized tools to represent the behavior of car occupants, especially drivers, over the past 30 years.

The technology used in this type of vehicle is constantly being developed, driven by the strong demand from consumers for luxury and convenient facilities. Also, government rules governing emissions and safety are constantly changing. Manufacturers need to reduce the weight of passenger cars and provide convenience and safety to consumers at a lower cost. This followed a better integration of Electric Vehicle Interiors Market.

GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE INTERIORS MARKET DYNAMICS

• The demands placed on the cockpit of future electric vehicles are very high. Car drivers are expecting the same kind of seamless connection they are used to when using their smartphone. The standards for safety and security in the automotive industry are very strict. In addition, automobiles are demanding multi-purpose systems with minimal cost.

• Recent market developments and recovery of demand for compact vehicles are supporting the growth of automotive interiors. Interiors companies are using M&A to expand geographically and access high-growth opportunities, responding to the demand driven by changes in original equipment (OEM) supply chain strategies. This is supporting a significant recovery in acquisition activity.

• Changes are being made within the cabin. There is no longer a start / stop button. The radio dial is located in the center of the current dashboard and is programmed into a large tablet. A huge screen controls simple operations such as heating seats and temperature control. Automakers are making EVs very rigorous for drivers who are accustomed to performing almost any task on their mobile phones.

GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE INTERIORS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The Global Electric Vehicle Interiors Market can be segmented into following categories for further analysis.

By EV Interior System Type

• Centre Stack

• Head-Up Display

• Instrument Cluster

• Rear Seat Entertainment

• Dome Module

• Headliner

• Seat

• Interior Lighting

• Door Panel

• Adhesives & Tapes

By Internal Application / Composite Type

• Leather

• Fabric

• Vinyl

• Wood

• Glass Fiber Composite

• Carbon Fiber Composite

• Metal

By Regional Classification

• Asia Pacific Region – APAC

• Middle East and Gulf Region

• Africa Region

• North America Region

• Europe Region

• Latin America and Caribbean Region

RECENT MARKET TECHNOLOGICAL TRENDS IN GLOBAL ELECTRIC VEHICLE INTERIORS

• There have been recent technological advances in the operational capabilities of electric vehicles to improve their feasibility and operational efficiency through various interdisciplinary integrations of EV technologies based on IC engines and electric motors to form hybrid operational components. The focus has always been to bring better telematics to vehicles.

• New technologies and social trends are changing the way we drive. While e-cars and autonomous driving were once considered a luxury feature, the feature is now increasingly in demand in the mainstream market.

• Many cars are abandoning traditional luxury car interiors in favor of more environmentally friendly alternatives. Fabrics produced by eucalyptus and pineapple fibers have been investigated as potential sustainable seating materials. These options not only protect the abandoned seat cover from the landfill, but also provide a velvety feel and excellent moisture control quality.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Vehicle interiors are part of and at the core of automobile costing in the industry. The Electric Vehicle Interiors Market is one of the most striking in terms of mobility and lightweight characteristics that allow maximum integration within the vehicle and are maintained during constant operation.

COMPANIES PROFILED

• Lucid Motors

• Tesla Inc.

• NIO Motors – China

• BYD Auto

• BMW AG

• X Peng

• PPAP Automotive Limited

• Honda Motors

• Chevrolet Motors

• Rolls Royce Motors

• Lincoln Global Motors

