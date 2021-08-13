Investigation announced for Investors in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Annovis Bio, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.

Berwyn, PA based Annovis Bio, Inc., a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration.

On July 28, 2021, Annovis Bio, Inc. attended the 2021 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference and presented new clinical trial data for its lead drug candidate, ANVS401 (Posiphen), that failed to show statistical significance in treating Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s patients relative to a placebo.

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE: ANVS) declined from $132.00 per share on July 23, 2021, to as low as $33.08 per share on July 30, 2021.

