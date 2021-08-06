Renewable Energy, South Africa Market Growth and Restrain Factors Analysis by Eskom Holdings SOC, Juwi Renewable Energies, Engie SA

Renewable Energy in South Africa – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Renewable Energy in South Africa – Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Eskom Holdings SOC Limited, Juwi Renewable Energies (Pty) Ltd, Engie SA.

Get free access to sample report @

Summary

Renewable Energy in South Africa – Market Summary, Competitive Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Renewable Energy in South Africa industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2016-20, and forecast to 2025). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights

– The renewable energy market consists of the net generation of electricity through renewable sources. It is divided into four segments, these being hydroelectricity, wind energy, solar, biomass and geothermal. The volume of the market is calculated as the net volume of electricity produced through renewable means and the market value has been calculated according to an average of annual non-household power price, or equivalent, excluding taxes and levies. All market data and forecasts are represented in nominal terms (i.e. without adjustment for inflation) and all currency conversions used in the creation of this report have been calculated using constant 2020 annual average exchange rates.

– The South African renewable energy market had total revenues of $0.7bn in 2020, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% between 2016 and 2020.

– Market production volume increased with a CAGR of 20.0% between 2016 and 2020, to reach a total of 13,381.0 GWh in 2020.

– Wind had the highest volume in the South African renewable energy market in 2020, with a total of 6,675.0 GWh, equivalent to 49.9% of the market’s overall volume.

Buy this report @

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the renewable energy market in South Africa

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the renewable energy market in South Africa

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key renewable energy market players’ global operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the South Africa renewable energy market with five year forecasts

Reasons to Buy

– What was the size of the South Africa renewable energy market by value in 2020?

– What will be the size of the South Africa renewable energy market in 2025?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the South Africa renewable energy market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up South Africa’s renewable energy market?

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Eskom Holdings SOC Limited

Juwi Renewable Energies (Pty) Ltd

Engie SA

Make an enquiry before buying this Report @

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

2 Market Overview

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market analysis

3 Market Data

3.1. Market value

3.2. Market volume

4 Market Segmentation

5 Market Outlook

6 Five Forces Analysis

7 Competitive Landscape

8 Company Profiles

9 Macroeconomic Indicators

10 Appendix

Browse Executive Summary and Complete Table of Content @

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

HTF Market Intelligence Consulting Private Limited

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]

HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services with extraordinary depth and breadth of thought leadership, research, tools, events and experience that assist in decision making.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/