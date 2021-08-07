Spa Bed Market to See Thriving Worldwide | ComfortSoul, Hbw Technology, Meden-Inmed

AMA Research recently released research coverage on Global Spa Bed Market that evaluates and provides market size, trend, and estimation to 2026. The Spa Bed market study provides ready-to-access and self-analyzed study with significant research data proves to be a useful document for managers, industry consultants and key executives to better understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and competitors development activities.

ComfortSoul (United States), Earthlite Medical (United States), Hbw Technology (France), Gharieni Group GmbH (Germany), Living Earth Crafts (United States), Meden-Inmed (Poland), DM Edwards Enterprise, Inc. (United States), Avalon Couches (United Kingdom), Esthetica (India), DAM S.R.L. (Italy), Somethy Technologie (France), Star Wellness (United States), Beauty & Health Care Corporation (India)

A spa bed is used by the massage therapists for positioning the client so as to provide a message to them. Most of these beds are usually manufactured with the client’s comfort as well as the therapist ergonomics in mind. A typical bed usually has an easily cleaned, greatly expanded surface, and a face cradle which allows the client to breathe effortlessly during lying with their face down. Customizable spa beds can sometimes also include a power-driven center section, adjustable head section, and a variable position of the armrests so as to create a better body mechanics for the therapist so as to treat the client in a much better manner. These beds may be either stationary or can be portable, conditional on the anticipated usage of these beds. There are also some additional packing or supports like the specific supports for any kind of pregnancy massage that may be used as some of the accessories to the basic beds. Some of the common additions also include the specialty heated pads and the draping sheets. There are many uses for the spa beds beyond just basic massage therapy. They can also be at times used as an examination bed by the doctors and some medical practitioners, and can also be used by some specialized practitioners such as the reflexologists, osteopaths, acupuncturists, physiotherapists, reiki practitioners and sometimes even by the beauty therapists.

Influencing Trends:

• Changing Lifestyle of the Teenagers Regarding the Usage of Spa Services

Growth Drivers:

• A Rise in Wellness Tourism and Personalization of Product and Service All Across the World

• Increasing Adoption of Spa Service in Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cities Worldwide

Gaps and Opportunities:

• Growing Demand from Emerging Economics such as China, India, Brazil, among others

The Global Spa Bed Market Scope and Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Fold Number, Driving Type), Application (Beauty Salon, Spa, Others), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), End-User (Men, Women)

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Turkey, Egypt and Rest of MEA.)

• North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of LATAM.)

• Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Spain, Netherlands Nordic nations, Belgium, Switzerland, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, Australia and Rest of APAC Countries).

