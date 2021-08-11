THE RITZ-CARLTON, SAN FRANCISCO’S NEW GENERAL MANAGER REDFINES THE URBAN LUXURY TRAVEL EXPERIENCE

Stephen Power is Leading the Luxury Hotel Experience into a New Era with the Launch of Unexpected and Engaging Guest Programming, Activities and Amenities

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (August 6, 2021) – With a new position and a pandemic to recover from, Stephen Power, The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco’s general manager, had to hit the ground running when he took over in early 2021 to reopen the hotel. Power, a veteran luxury hotelier who has extensive experience overseeing food and beverage and hotel operations with The Ritz-Carlton having opened The Ritz Carlton, Aruba, and previously served as general manager at W Los Angeles, decided that to combat the unprecedented circumstances, it was time to depart from the traditional notions of luxury.

“The impact of this pandemic on tourism, and the hotel business in particular, cannot be overstated, but it also provides an opportunity to rethink old norms and reenergize our strategies,” said Power. “Now is a great time to consider how both the business and the guests have changed and experiment with new ideas. It has been fun and so far, fruitful, to think out of the box.”

To both reenergize The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco experience and provide potential guests with a sense of safety and security, he began implementing a series of unexpected and engaging programming. Among the new guest programs is a unique and immersive Silent Disco Yoga series. The twice-weekly experience welcomes hotel guests and locals alike to participate in creative flows and stretching while wearing headphones and listening to soulful music on the hotel’s expansive and zen-like outdoor courtyard. Communal and safe but fun, healthy and unexpected – the exact combination of factors Powers was in search of.

Another new program, Respite Concierge, is helping change the notion that trips to cities need to be stressful and fast-paced. Designed to lure travelers who want to revisit one of the nation’s most beautiful urban centers but are looking for trips that are more soothing than exciting, the hotel’s new Respite Concierge has compiled a roster of experiences ranging from recreation and relaxation to retail therapy with VIP access and exclusive rates. Guests engaging The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco’s Respite Concierge will enjoy private sailing excursions around the Bay and one-on-one Tai Chi sessions, personalized shopping experiences at Saks Fifth Avenue, soothing treatments at Nordstrom Spa and more.

Since Power joined The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco team earlier this year, the hotel has led tourism recovery efforts in the city by fully reinstating its dining venues following mandated closures, including in-room dining, before any other luxury hotel in San Francisco. With the introduction of these programs and more to come, Power looks to welcome a new generation of luxury travelers to The Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco.

