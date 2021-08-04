With The Launch of New Online Personalised Courses, TG Campus® Strengthens Its Online Tutoring, Like No Other

Hyderabad, July 27th, 2021: TG Campus® has launched the set of online courses on 19th July 2021. This event has been covered by the major news media of Telangana ( Indian Express, TV9, Sakshi TV, Etv2, News One Telugu, TNews, Tehalka, Newsnow, Citi News, Maha News, etc.). Advent of a new set of personalised online courses on its platter helps TG Campus®, a one-stop solution for online education, unveil a new dimension of learning for new aspirants. The new bundle caters courses for JEE & NEET for classes 11th & 12th, Commerce for classes 11th & 12th. Foundation courses for 8th, 9th and 10th class students. It also has a CA Foundation course for class 11th and 12th along with SAT, CLAT, and IPMAT courses. Designed by experts to offer an enhanced & collective experience, the courses come in handy that provide a wide perspective of self-study and help aspirants find success in academic battles.

The courses enhance the learning experience and its effectiveness through online tutoring with an efficient team of experienced tutors who mentor the students as per their learning needs. Focused on personalised and interactive learning, these courses help bring in a varied array of ideas to the table and they train the young minds via LMS (Learning Management System) and other teaching aids like digital Whiteboard. This also helps to identify training and learning gaps. LMS and detailed results and analytics for parents help them stay updated about their child’s performance, schedules, test results and other such important information constantly.

With Personalised Live Online Tutoring classes based on small batch size, TG Campus® brings quality classroom coaching to a student’s doorstep. This allows them to create a schedule of their own and learn with convenience.

Detailed and well-structured Self-Study courses allow aspirants to study at their own pace and offers only important topics of the syllabus with detailed clarification. TG Campus® has its expert team to elevate the potential of each aspirant to transform them into genius professionals.

Test Preparation could not be any easier with TG Campus®. Online mock tests provide insight into all the areas where a student needs to work on more. TG Campus® offers chapter wise online Mock test series for different subjects. These practice tests give the students an idea of how much work is left in their preparation and help them plan accordingly.

All the online sessions/lectures are recorded to ensure ongoing and effective assessment. Students can view any of the recorded sessions at a later stage if in case they have missed the live session. This allows students to review what might have been missed out during their online sessions.

Each student’s progress is tracked and monitored to report the insights to the parents. “Our regular PTM and parent communication make it easier for them to keep track of their child’s progress from the comfort of their home. We at TG Campus® aim to reduce the troubles of our genius parents and hope to make their precious time spent with their child worthwhile.” Says one of the spokespeople from TG Campus®.

As technology and learning goes hand in hand, TG Campus® has given special importance to Integrated Technology with an easy interface for administration, course creation, tracking, scheduling, reporting and other features for educational courses or training programs. Online live sessions are lag-free and seamless. Students can now schedule the lectures or sessions according to tutors and student’s convenience, anywhere and anytime.

TG Campus® also specialises in School Programs which are integrated solutions for a seamless learning experience. It provides a holistic solution that takes care of technology, content, and analytics. School Program is a revolutionary idea of beaming live classes directly into classrooms by experts. Live classes are broadcasted as per a pre-determined schedule allowing 2-way communication. This ensures immediate doubt clarification.

The newly added courses are easily available on the website of TG Campus® which promises to be very helpful to achieve success in the competitive exams & career advancement. Take a tour at https://www.tgcampus.com to know more about us and the courses.

TG Campus® is a cloud-based platform that provides a one-stop solution for online education and is a subsidiary of GreenPoint Global, a US-based business services company with operations in India and Israel.

Tomorrow’s Genius (TG) Campus® provides supplemental/core & test-prep education across grades 5-12. TG Campus® aims to bring education closer to every student who yearns to learn.

TG Campus® is devised on the “Learn, Practice, Excel” framework. This has helped in creating a platform that is adaptable to the specific needs of the students. TG Campus® is a platform born out of 100+ man-years of research and expertise. This platform helps leverage our live online teachers, content, delivery, and assessment.

