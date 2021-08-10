GDI System Market to Get a New Boost | Robert Bosch, Denso, Continental

Latest business intelligence report released on Global GDI System Market, covers different industry elements and growth inclinations that helps in predicting market forecast. The report allows complete assessment of current and future scenario scaling top to bottom investigation about the market size, % share of key and emerging segment, major development, and technological advancements. Also, the statistical survey elaborates detailed commentary on changing market dynamics that includes market growth drivers, roadblocks and challenges, future opportunities, and influencing trends to better understand GDI System market outlook.

List of Key Players Profiled in the study includes market overview, business strategies, financials, Development activities, Market Share and SWOT analysis:

Robert Bosch (Germany), Denso (Japan), Delphi (United Kingdom), Continental (Germany), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Hitachi (Japan), Cosworth (United Kingdom), Stanadyne (United States), Keihin (Japan), Park-Ohio (United States), Autocam (United States)

Brief Overview on GDI System:

Gas Direct Injection is also referred to as Petro Direct Injection, it is an advanced injection system for gasoline engines that, helps with high operating pressures (more than 100 bars) and sophisticated strategies of multi-point injection combined with the turbocharger, allow engine downsizing, improved performances, and significant reductions in fuel consumption and emissions. GDI direct injection represents an effective powertrain technological solution in order to fall in step with the trend of emission reduction required by regulations in several countries and markets. Moreover, Magneti Marelli’s produced approximately 18 million GDI injectors. Hence increasing the market of these injections.

Key Market Trends:

Growing Trends of Engine Downsizing

Adoption of New Technology in these Injectors

Opportunities:

Cumulating international and domestic trading activities across the world is expanding the demand for commercial vehicles, thereby escalating the GDI system market revenue. Moreover, rising investments by governments to provide an improving public infrast

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Fuel Efficient, High Performance, and Low Emission Vehicles

Stringent Regulation Towards Emission creating Vehicles

Challenges:

Concern Related Towards System Failure Due to High Carbon Emission

Shifting inclination towards use of Battery Electric Vehicles and Manufactures Focusing on Development of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle will Considerably Restrain the Industry Growth

Segmentation of the Global GDI System Market:

by Type (Fuel Injectors, Engine Control Unit (ECU), Sensors, Fuel Rail, Fuel Pump, Others (Fuel Pressure Regulators and High-Pressure Line)), Application (Passenger Car (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV/MPVs, Pickup trucks), Commercial Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicle (Hybrid Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle)), Engine Type (I3, I4, V6, V8), Display Type (Instrument cluster, Navigation System, Windshield), Technology (Turbocharger, GPF), System Type (Active System, Passive System), Stroke Types (2 Stroke, 4 stroke)

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical data – 2016-2020

The base year for estimation – 2020

Recent Estimated Year – 2021

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Summarized Extracts from TOC of Global GDI System Market Study

Chapter 1: Exclusive Summary of the GDI System market

Chapter 2: Objective of Study and Research Scope the GDI System market

Chapter 3: Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis

Chapter 4: Market Segmentation by Type, End User and Region/Country 2016-2026

Chapter 5: Decision Framework

Chapter 6: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges

Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

