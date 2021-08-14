Household Appliances Market Overview, Size, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Product Type, Application and Key Players Morphy Richards, LG Electronics, Havells India Ltd

Household Appliances Market is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries, and many countries worldwide. The report analyses market information related to a specific stock, currency, commodity, and geographic region or country. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. All of these are estimated and analyzed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic, and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing lefts uncovered in the Household Appliances Market analysis report.

Product Overview

Home devices or domestic devices are devices that are manufactured to enhance the user’s comfortability as well as provide comfort in household activities, such as baking, cleaning, washing, processing, and leisure. They are mobile or fixed, depending on their functionalities and capabilities. They are usually supported by electric, gas, storage, and ventilation systems that restrict the movement of these devices around the house. Small equipment is a semi-portable or portable device, which is generally used on platforms like computer cabinets and tabletops. Some are air purifiers, wetter and humidifiers, blenders, steam and iron clothes, electrical kettle and coffee machines, and others.

Market Highlights

Global Household appliances market is expected to project a notable CAGR of 5.14% in 2030.

Global Household appliances market to surpass USD 773.82 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 5.14% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30. Enhanced technological developments, fast urbanization, housing growth, a rise in per capita income, a higher quality of living, a boost in the need for convenience for household work, changes in consumer styles, and a growing number of small households are major drivers for the worldwide household appliances market. Furthermore, consumer inclination towards green and energy-efficient equipment further boosts the growth of the market. In addition, the deployment of energy-efficient appliances is expected to be facilitated by such factors as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances throughout the US and many EU Member States in recent years.

Global Household appliances: Segments

Refrigerators segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Household appliances market is segmented by Product Type into Refrigerator; Air Conditioner & Heater; Entertainment & Information Appliances; Washing Machine; Cleaning Appliance; Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave & Oven; and Others. During the projected timeline, Refrigerators is expected to have the highest market share. Refrigerators have become a major part of households and are among the first to be purchased after a sufficient level of household income. Coolers are generally used constantly during the year, and yearly energy consumption is, therefore, an important product issue. Energy star valued refrigerators are very popular because they are equipped with reliable compressors, isolation, and defrosting characteristics that boost productivity. Through increased demand for such devices manufacturers thus invest in Research and development to innovate energy-efficient products.

E-Commerce segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2020-30

Global Household appliances market is divided by Distribution into supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, E-Commerce, and others. During the projected timeframe, the e-commerce sector is projected to grow rapidly, due to high online and smartphone performance and technological progress. However, it favors testing and assess the product before purchase because the product is associated with high levels of stacking. However, the specialist store segment dominates the market share (especially financial, & safety).

Global Household appliances Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technological Progress

In the forecasted years, technological progress in this category and the increase of rising disposable income is anticipated to push the home appliance market growth. In the coming years, the market will also be driven by high standard of living, enhanced quality of life, and the convenient use of home appliances. In the forecasted years, the market will also be fueling different features of home appliances such as intelligent functionality, elegant design, stability, diversity, and efficiency.

Improved standards of livings

Fast urbanization, housing growth, a rise in per capita income, a higher quality of living, a boost in the need for convenience for household work, changes in consumer styles, and a growing number of small households are major drivers for the worldwide household appliances market. Furthermore, consumer inclination towards green and energy-efficient equipment further boosts the growth of the market. In addition, the deployment of energy-efficient appliances is expected to be facilitated by such factors as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances throughout the US and many EU Member States in recent years.

Restraint

Availability of counterfeit product

The growth in counterfeit products on the market is anticipated to reduce the growth of the market. Moreover, some appliances costs high which further impede the market growth.

Global Household appliances: Key Players

Whirlpool Corporation

Company Overview, Business Strategy, Key Product Offerings, Financial Performance, Key Performance Indicators, Risk Analysis, Recent Development, Regional Presence, SWOT Analysis

Morphy Richards

LG Electronics

Havells India Ltd.

SAMSUNG

Electrolux

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Haier lnc.

Panasonic Corporation

BSH Home Appliances Group

Hitachi Appliances, Inc.

Mabe; Midea Group

Miele & Cie. KG.

SHARP CORPORATION

Other Prominent Players

Global Household appliances: Regions

Global Household appliances market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. During the projected timeline, North America ought to have the highest share in the total market for Household appliances. North American household appliances with a higher market spread have a matured and homogeneous market. Demand is influenced by product replacements for household appliances. The growth of the European market is due to low-interest rates and a decent financial situation. The demand for premium, integrated, or equipped equipment like stoves, with integrated steam function, flexible feeder, integrated hobs, and built-in dishwasher, is growing in the market.

Global Household appliances market is further segmented by region into:

North America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United States and Canada

Latin America Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, and Rest of Latin America

Europe Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Hungary, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, NORDIC, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  India, China, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, New Zealand, Australia, and Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities, Y-o-Y Growth, CAGR  North Africa, Israel, GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MENA

Global Household appliances report also contains analysis on:

By Distribution:

supermarket/hypermarket

specialty stores

E-Commerce

others

By Product Type

Refrigerator

Air Conditioner & Heater

Entertainment & Information Appliances

Washing Machine

Cleaning Appliance

Cooktop

Cooking Range

Microwave & Oven

Household appliances market Dynamics

Household appliances market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved in the Market

Value Chain of the Market

Market Drivers and Restraints

