North America Automatic Tolling System Market to Grow at 4.6 % CAGR to Garner $3,045.86 million by 2028 – Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Business Market Insights

The Business Market Insights provides you regional research analysis on “North America Automatic Tolling System Market” and forecast to 2027. The research report provides deep insights into the regional market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the North America Automatic Tolling System Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027.

The automatic tolling system market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 2,228.71 million in 2021 to US$ 3,045.86 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2028.

The North American region includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. The road and transportation construction industry in North America is growing significantly due to increase in state and local spending, as well as rise in federal funding for highways. Also, external factors such as cyclical growth and dispersal of non residential construction activity stimulate the demand for the installation of transportation infrastructure, such as airport runways, private roads, and streets. This, in turn, is boosting the industry demand. Thus, with the increasing road and transportation construction activities, the developments of toll booths are also observed in the region. These factors are influencing the growth of automatic tolling system market.

The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the regional landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automatic Tolling System Market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the North America Automatic Tolling System Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Major Key players covered in this report:

Conduent Business Services, LLC

Feig Electronic

IBI Group

Indra Sistemas, S.A.

Iteris, Inc.

Neology Inc.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation

Siemens Mobility

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Tecsidel, S.A.

Thales Group

TransCore, LP

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the North America Automatic Tolling System Market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the North America Automatic Tolling System Market segments and regions.

The research on the North America Automatic Tolling System Market focuses on mining out valuable data on investment pockets, growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help clients understand their competitor’s methodologies. The research also segments the North America Automatic Tolling System Market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Comprehensive analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, such as charts, tables, and infographics.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the North America Automatic Tolling System Market.

