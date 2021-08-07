Bangladeshi Painter Md Saidul Islam’s Artworks has been working tirelessly to spread Bangabandhu’s Ideology

Md Saidul Islam’ Is A Vibrant ‘Bangladeshi Painter’. He Was Born On February 27, 1991, In Dhaka, Bangladesh. He Studied At East West University. His Field Of Work Includes Figurative Painting.

Md Saidul Islam is a Bangladeshi painter best known for his portrait Paintings. Although innately drawn to drawing and painting, his formal education was in Computer Science, at the East West University, where he graduated with a master’s degree in computer science. His early influences were the works of Pablo Picasso, Claude Monet, Vincent van Gogh, Paul Cezanne, and Edward Hopper. His early artistic influences are implemented in the lively, vibratory, and colorful works of his paintings.

Md Saidul Islam is a painter and illustrator born in Bangladesh. He is one of the artists who made Digital Portrait Painting popular in Bangladesh. He is known for his series of portrait paintings of the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his daughter honorable prime minister Sheikh Hasina. So far he has painted more than 80 portraits.

He has been drawing portraits of Bangabandhu since 2011. However, his works have been spreading online since 2013 when he started uploading his works to Deviant Art Gallery.

In 2018, for the first time, he drew a portrait of Honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. In the title of his paintings, he has mentioned Sheikh Hasina as an ambassador of peace, a visionary leader, a leader with courage and vision, and a beacon of hope.

Md Saidul Islam’s Artworks has been working tirelessly to spread Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh, and his ideology in digital media. In every online and offline campaign of the country’s largest political party “Bangladesh Awami League”, his works always get a place. It can be said that there are very few people in Bangladesh who have never seen any of his artworks with their own eyes, though they may not know the name of the artist.

This talented artist does not charge a fee for his artworks. He always publishes his artworks for free under the Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial-No Derivative Works 3.0 License.

Md Saidul Islam attended Stamford University Bangladesh from 2008–2012 and received his BSc in Computer Science & Engineering. He then attended the East West University Bangladesh from 2014–2016 and received his MSc in Computer Science and Engineering.

Artwork Details:

Art movement: Realism (artistic style of representing subjects realistically), Digital art (collective term for art that is generated digitally with the computer)

Genre: Portrait (artistic representation of one or more persons.)

Main subject: Figurative art (art that depicts real object sources.)

Work period (start): 2012

To know more about his story, visit his official website at: https://mdsaidulislam.faso.com/

Lovely Foundation

111, West Wari, Gendaria, Dhaka-1205

Contact: [email protected]



Press Contact: [email protected]

Lovely Foundation is a Social Service & Community Development NGO. Aim is to develop sustainable and progressive communities through Programs and Projects.

