Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces the Summer Issue of Their #1 FREE Digital Craft Magazine is Now Available

Bella Crafts Publishing™ Announces the Summer Issue

of Their #1 Digital Craft Magazine is Now Available

July 2021- Summer is in full swing and nothing could be better than sitting on the beach or in your very own backyard, reading the latest issue of Bella Crafts™. You can rejuvenate your soul and get your creative juices flowing all at once! For us at Bella Crafts Publishing, summertime reminds us of bright, bold colors and having fun outdoors with friends and family. Bella Crafts™ is the Internet’s #1 FREE digital craft publication. Each craft project in the magazine has detailed how-to instructions and beautiful photography, allowing our readers to re-create the projects with ease.

The newest issue of Bella Crafts™ has 74 pages of crafty goodness. Some of the projects include decorative etched jars, crepe paper flowers, fruit inspired mason jars and colorful pinwheels to help you create awesome tabletops for your summertime parties. We also have a 20-minute craft section where we teach crafters how to create projects in 20 minutes or less! These include easy floral napkin rings, beautiful, glittered candles, and a mini photo album where you can keep your summer memories, and that’s just to name a few. In our last issue, we introduced three new columns that have become a huge hit with our readers:

• “One on One With”… Ann Butler does an in-depth interview with one of the Craft Industry’s leaders.

• “Meet the Makers”… Beth Watson features three makers/influencers who share their creativity through their blogs.

• “Makers Who Sell”… Laura Kelly features three makers who make a living from selling their crafts.

From our very first issue, we have promised that Bella Crafts™ would always be free to view online and download to your mobile devices such as cell phones, tablets, laptops, and e-readers. For additional information on our fabulous magazine, you can visit our website at http://bellacraftspublishing.com. Or, if you would like to advertise in future publications from Bella Crafts Publishing™, please email Ann Butler at [email protected]

Bella Crafts Publishing LLC

441 Commercial Ave

Villard, MN

Lisa Rojas

Bella Crafts Publishing™ is the publishing house of a digital craft magazines and e–books. Bella Crafts™ our FREE craft magazine with over 20 previous issues, was first published in 2012. We’ve also released multiple craft e–books, including four by Sizzix Designer Eileen Hull. Additional titles include Craft Techniques, Sara’s Stamping Techniques, 103 Christmas Crafts and Mixed Media Art, just to name a few.

